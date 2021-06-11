ATSG Featured on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

ATSG's continued growth and evolution into a holistic Managed IT services company, illustrates its ongoing commitment to offering the highest level of technical enablement to its clients. ATSG's targeted acquisition model integrates industry-leading technologists into its unified organizational platform. This expansion of capabilities and offerings includes public and private cloud, collaboration, unified communications, contact center, digital workplace, mobility, hybrid infrastructure, and security. As the markets' digital priorities continue to accelerate, ATSG continues to execute on its vision to deliver the most reliable, scalable, and secure services that take advantage of the best technology stacks available.

"ATSG is once again honored to be featured on this prestigious list for the 4th consecutive year. Our industry recognition and global success can be attributed to providing exceptional experiences for our clients and our culture of innovation, combined with our digital and operational expertise, to deliver proven results," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "I am very proud of how our diverse teams continue to drive our mission through effective collaboration, focusing on delivering on our promises, going above and beyond for our clients each and every day."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

