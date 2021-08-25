ATSG Names Jeanne Walters as New CFO to Support Acquisition Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jeanne Walters as Chief Financial Officer, further enabling the company's accelerated growth and proven acquisition strategy. Mrs. Walters brings more than 25 years of industry experience to her new role, along with deep expertise in scaling global financial operations and driving profitable growth.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Walters has had demonstrable success in transforming and automating finance and operational processes to improve efficiencies, while delivering highly effective, business enablement insights. Mrs. Walters joins the company from TrueCore Behavioral Solutions where she was the Chief Financial Officer and has had previous executive leadership responsibility for financial operations in several private equity sponsored companies, such as Pegasus Transtech and Sage Software. Her background includes comprehensive financial operations with a focus on planning, forecasting, reporting, analytics, M&A integration, accounting, revenue recognition and risk management functions in technology-oriented environments.

"With the acceleration of our global growth and acquisition strategies firmly underway, this is the ideal time for Jeanne to join ATSG as our Chief Financial Officer," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO & President of ATSG. "As we continue to disrupt the market, Jeanne's proven track record of dynamic leadership, delivering scale, outcomes and overall success will bring tremendous value to our clients, our partners and to our teams at large."

"I am delighted to join the ATSG leadership team, and I am very excited about rapidly contributing to our ever-expanding organization," said Jeanne Walters, Chief Financial Officer of ATSG. "ATSG is well-positioned for extensive growth and continued market penetration. I look forward to collaborating with the ATSG leadership team, and all of our key stakeholders, as we move forward."

Mrs. Walters succeeds Ron Zampolin, who has been promoted to President, Corporate Development.

