ATSG Once Again Named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service Report

ATSG Recognized based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global managed services and solutions company, has once again been recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) report.

ATSG's Desktop as a Service offering, a vendor-managed DaaS solution, includes a range of desktop and application virtualization options, providing flexibility and scalability for clients across the globe. With operations based in delivery centers in North America and Asia, ATSG has established itself as a reliable partner for midsize enterprises and larger organizations.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service report," said Walt Walker SVP, Portfolio and Innovation at ATSG. "Our mission is to consistently exceed expectations by aligning our capabilities with the evolving needs of our customers."

"We are committed to delivering transformative solutions that empower our clients to thrive in an increasingly complex end-user compute landscape. We believe an example is our integrated digital employee experience (DEX) framework, that we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to ensure that their remote desktop experiences are rich and performant," said David Graffia VP, Cloud Solutions at ATSG.

The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Desktop as a Service report is available on the ATSG website here: https://www.atsg.net/atsg-recognized-as-a-challenger-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-desktop-as-a-service-daas-for-the-2nd-consecutive-year/.

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service. Stuart Downes, Eri Hariu, Mark Margevicius, Craig Fisler, Sunil Kumar. 16 September 2024.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading global managed services provider, delivering award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG has a robust portfolio of Managed Cloud, Managed Network, Managed Operations, and Managed Security services. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

