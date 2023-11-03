ATSG Partners with Cisco for Cutting-Edge XDR Cybersecurity Solution

News provided by

ATSG, Inc.

03 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its role as a key launch partner for Cisco's newly unveiled XDR cybersecurity solution. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of cybersecurity and further solidifies ATSG and Cisco's commitment to delivering world-class, forward-looking security solutions.

As the first Cisco Partner to acquire and harness the capabilities of Cisco's XDR platform for managed security services, ATSG stands at the forefront with Cisco for innovation. Their partnership also extends to a go-to-market launch, where ATSG seamlessly incorporates Cisco XDR into the core of its award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform.

Anthony D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Our alliance with Cisco XDR underscores our mutual commitment to delivering comprehensive, future-ready cybersecurity solutions. By combining the strengths of Cisco software suites and ATSG's Managed Services, we empower businesses to maximize enterprise security and digital infrastructure transformation. In today's threat-laden landscape, security is no longer just about detection and defense – it's about proactive resilience, real-time response, and continuous evolution."

ATSG's XDR offerings, powered by Cisco, allows customers to achieve a unified platform across their security toolset with holistic integration and security operations, resulting in enhanced detection and response capabilities. Additionally, the solution equips security personnel with tools for superior threat prioritization, streamlined investigations, and evidence-based recommendations. The offering also stands as a full lifecycle solution from consulting and implementation to 24x7xAlways operations staffed globally by security analysts, fortifying businesses against evolving cybersecurity challenges.

Learn more about ATSG and Cisco's XDR partnership by watching ATSG CEO, Anthony D'Ambrosi's latest interview with Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager of Security and Collaboration, Cisco. https://www.atsg.net/atsg-power-managed-services-and-xdr/

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

Press Contact:
Elizabeth Kubycheck
[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG, Inc.

Also from this source

ATSG Receives Prestigious 2023 Triple Crown Award from CRN

ATSG Receives Prestigious 2023 Triple Crown Award from CRN

ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG ...
ATSG Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service

ATSG Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service

ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.