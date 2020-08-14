ATSG Ranked to the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that: ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company is number 3,634 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

ATSG's 101% growth over the past 3 years is a testament to their core strategy, values, and culture while bringing innovation and commercial capabilities to their portfolio of customers. Combined with an aggressive growth strategy, ATSG's primary goal is to continue to promote thought leadership and solutions around the latest IT solutions available.

"ATSG is honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 List among the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Our overall success as a technology-enabled managed services provider is highlighted by our comprehensive portfolio of Technology Solutions as a Service, which continues to distinguish ATSG in the market. I am so proud of how our team continues to provide exceptional client experiences by delivering innovative and effective digital solutions while ensuring the highest standards of quality of service."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About ATSG

ATSG is a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative services that enable today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through our Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) portfolio to a wide variety of enterprises and organizations; leveraging our comprehensive offerings of rediTech, rediManage, and rediSecure, which deliver reliable, elastic, dynamic information technology, and world-class operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter , or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

