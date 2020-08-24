ATSG Ranks 38 on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named ATSG to its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they've achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year's list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

ATSG is proud to have been named in the upper half of this prestigious list," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Our accelerated growth year after year is a result of our maniacal commitment to our clients; delivering tech-enabled, professional, and modern managed services that are securely designed for today's complex digital environments. Our collaborative culture of innovation continues to thrive during unparalleled circumstances."

Today's solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies' extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

"Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company®. "The extraordinary group of companies on this year's list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come."

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative services that enable today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through our Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) portfolio to a wide variety of enterprises and organizations; leveraging our comprehensive offerings of rediTech, rediManage, and rediSecure, which deliver reliable, elastic, dynamic information technology, and world-class operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

ATSG

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG

Related Links

http://www.atsg.net

