ATSG Ranks No. 124 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York City Metro Region

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that Inc. magazine has ranked ATSG No. 124 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. ATSG has placed on this prestigious list due to a 100% growth during this two-year period. As ATSG looks ahead to 2021, it will continue to focus on the successful execution of its core growth strategies, both organically and through targeted future acquisitions. The company began over 25 years ago and has aggressively transformed over the past decade to a Tech-enabled Managed Services Provider, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions.

"ATSG is honored to be named to this prestigious Inc. list for the first time," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "We have achieved tremendous growth and commercial success as an organization over the last five years through our maniacal focus on client value realization by delivering our secure, tech-enabled managed services as the core tenant of our strategy. We recognize our incredible ATSG team for their dedication and commitment to our clients' success. Whether it be organic and/or through acquisition, ATSG will aggressively continue on this exciting growth path, now and well into the future."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent, and in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

