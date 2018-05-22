AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities

With population spikes and rising traffic congestion in major U.S. cities, there are over 40,000 road fatalities due to collisions every year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Vision Zero Network participants are committed to the elimination of traffic incidents and the resulting fatalities through specific driving behavior campaigns.

AT&T and Fleet Complete will provide technological capabilities and performance metrics to drive the initiative through connected vehicle solutions that can help address aggressive driving patterns quickly and efficiently.

The AT&T Fleet Complete comprehensive telematics platform will help enable strategies to mitigate dangerous driving behaviors through the Vision Zero Network for the state, county, and city departments, including First Response teams and Government agencies. The solution combines safety technologies with detailed reporting in near real time on speeding, harsh braking, fast acceleration, cornering and crash detection. Moreover, its enhanced predictive analytics will help identify potential unsafe patterns and risks associated with aggressive driving. The platform also delivers:

In-cab coaching through advanced driver assistance system (ADAS); and

Proactive vehicle maintenance alerts with detailed engine data.

Metropolises like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York, among many others, have already begun blazing the path for Vision Zero by engaging key city agencies such as Police, Transportation and Public Health, to drive this initiative.

About Vision Zero Network

The Vision Zero Network is committed to helping communities reach their goal of Vision Zero –eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries – while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. The Vision Zero Network is a collaborative campaign aimed at building the momentum and advancing this game-changing shift toward safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. Focusing initially on leading-edge cities demonstrating commitment and potential, the Network will bring together local leaders in health, traffic engineering, police enforcement, policy and advocacy to develop and share winning strategies and to support strong, distributed leadership for policies and practices that make Vision Zero a reality.

