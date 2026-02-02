AT&T, ActiveProtective and JACS Collaborate to Enhance Senior Safety with New Tango Belt Connectivity Device

DALLAS and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T, ActiveProtective®, and JACS Solutions are working together to enhance safety and peace of mind for at-risk older adults and their caregivers. This collaboration introduces the Connectivity Device, an accessory for the Tango Belt , a wearable medical device designed to monitor motion and deploy an inflatable airbag during potential hip-impacting falls.

The Connectivity Device is packaged with the Tango Belt and supports:

Reliable wireless broadband communication for data transmission

Automatic caregiver notifications upon detection of a fall

Secure electronic transfer of data without requiring Wi-Fi

To support this responsive device, AT&T's Connected Healthcare team developed and deployed secure, connected assets that enable real-time digital monitoring and collaboration between patients and clinicians. The Connectivity Device by JACS—a compact, reliable LTE connectivity module integrates seamlessly with the Tango Belt. The JACS TD0301TAA, a powerful network connector, ensures uninterrupted data transmission and timely caregiver notifications, even when the Wi-Fi access is unstable or unavailable.

"Knowing your loved one is safe at home gives one peace of mind. AT&T's Connected Healthcare is committed to delivering tailored solutions that help our customers exceed expectations," said Lee Wagner, AVP of Connected Solutions at AT&T. "By fostering strong relationships with experts in this field and maintaining a commitment to reliability and security, AT&T connectivity enhances patient care through innovative connected solutions."

AT&T's strong network allows the Tango Belt to operate seamlessly within range, transmitting critical information to caregivers. By utilizing their infrastructure, we are empowering caregivers with the tools they need to provide timely and effective interventions, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for at-risk older adults.

"This mission is personal for us because we have seen the impact of hip fractures firsthand," said Wamis Singhatat, CEO of ActiveProtective. "Collaborating with AT&T's secure network and JACS' connectivity solutions enables the Tango Belt to stay connected across a wide range of settings – so older adults can age with dignity and freedom."

"JACS Solutions is honored to work with AT&T and ActiveProtective to provide a reliable, potentially life-saving broadband connectivity solution for healthcare providers" said Dr. Chang Gang Zhang, Vice President of Technology for JACS Solutions. "Together, we are redefining how connected health technologies support independence for vulnerable populations. The strength of this collaboration enables us to elevate and deliver a higher standard of care for better patient outcomes.

The Tango Belt is now available for senior living communities seeking reliable Wi-Fi-independent connectivity for fall detection notification and caregiver communication. ActiveProtective is seeking interested senior living owner/operators, healthcare systems and providers, particularly those in Value-Based Care models that proactively "screen and intervene" to mitigate risk and avoid costly episodes of care. Orders include access to personalized onboarding and support to ensure every wearer gets the most from their device.

For more information, visit tangobelt.com .

About ActiveProtective

Active Protective Technologies Inc. (APT) is a medical device company developing connected health products that enable older adults to safely age in place. APT's mission is to redefine the standard of care for mitigating fall injuries in at-risk older adults, and its initial focus is on hip fractures, a leading cause of disability and death. The company's clinically proven device, the Tango Belt, reduces the risk of major hip injuries due to falls, allowing older adults to achieve safer mobility and maintain independence. For more information visit www.TangoBelt.com .

Prior to use, please refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device for indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions

© ActiveProtective 2025. All rights reserved.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com . Investors can learn more at investors.att.com .

About JACS Solutions

JACS Solutions is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in customized connected hardware and IoT platforms that power secure enterprise and healthcare ecosystems. With expertise in rugged devices, cellular connectivity, and managed solutions, JACS enables partners like AT&T and ActiveProtective to bring reliable, scalable innovations to market.

For more information, visit jacs-solutions.com

SOURCE JACS Solutions