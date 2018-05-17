AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good

"We chose GAAD to make this announcement because bringing accessibility to everyone forms the very core of Aira's mission," said Suman Kanuganti, CEO of Aira. "Working with AT&T to make our service available around the globe is the next step in using this technology to improve daily lives."

The World Health Organization estimates 253 million people live with impaired vision. For over a year, AT&T and Aira have worked together in the U.S. to help many of the blind and those with low vision complete daily tasks more easily.

Connected Aira glasses have also assisted with new challenges like starting college, running the Boston Marathon, and even experiencing the solar eclipse. Now, people around the world who are blind or have low vision can use smart glasses to access public transportation, navigate busy streets, shop in stores or recognize people, without another person to physically accompany them. It opens up a world of possibilities.

The AT&T global network connects Aira's smart glasses, worn by blind and low vision users known as "Explorers," to trained, professional agents. Agents use a built-for-purpose dashboard that provides details such as the Explorer's location and profile, in combination with a secure, near real-time stream of video. At just the tap of a button, this information is provided to Explorers so they can perform almost any task.

"The combination of Aira's groundbreaking assistive technology and our highly secure global wireless connectivity helps the user 'see' the world around them," said Chris Penrose, President of IoT, AT&T. "That world just got bigger. This global expansion can bring the Aira platform to millions of individuals who can benefit from this service."

Aira worked with the AT&T Foundry for Connected Health to improve the delivery of its groundbreaking platform.

Aira will begin to market its service in Australia and Canada this month and in the U.K. later this year. Learn more about the Aira service and how to subscribe at the AT&T Marketplace.

For more information about Aira, go to aira.io.

For more information about how AT&T is using IoT for Good, go to att.com/iot.

About Aira

First launched in 2014, Aira is a service that uses a combination of augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and highly-trained, professional agents to provide instant access to visual information. At just the touch of a button, we deliver remote visual assistance – anytime and anywhere – that enables those who are blind and low vision to be more efficient with any, and every, task they undertake.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-and-aira-announce-global-agreement-to-unlock-iot-for-good-300650305.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

Related Links

http://www.att.com

