AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018

"Working with CitySwitch means more alternatives to the traditional tower leasing model still followed by many. The traditional model isn't cost-effective or sustainable," said Susan Johnson, executive vice president – Global Connections and Supply Chain, AT&T. "This deal is another step in continuing to diversify our suppliers based on site needs, increasing competition in the provision of tower space and exploring new avenues to cut costs."

This agreement aligns with AT&T's commitment to provide customers with better speed, reliability and overall performance. Our macro site build work is also part of our overall plan to deploy mobile 5G and keep up with increasing mobile data usage demand. Mobile data traffic on AT&T's national wireless network increased more than 360,000% from 2007-2017.

"With AT&T's nationwide FirstNet build project underway and 5G on the horizon, it's important AT&T addresses its network real estate needs in new and thoughtful ways. We are pleased to play an important role in this now and for many years to come," said Rob Raville, president and CEO at CitySwitch.

About CitySwitch

CitySwitch is an Atlanta based, privately-owned wireless infrastructure owner and developer. With a legacy dating back to 2004, CitySwitch develops, owns and manages wireless infrastructure for broadband wireless customers across the United States. A pioneer in railroad asset development, CitySwitch specializes in scalable network development services including tower and small cell development, led by a senior management team with 200 years of combined experience in the space.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

