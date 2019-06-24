AT&T and Colt are First to Implement MEF's LSO Sonata APIs to Automate Network Ordering

LONDON and DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* and Colt Technology Services* completed the first successful application of MEF's LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Sonata APIs, allowing business customers to order services across multiple carriers virtually seamlessly. This success is a critical milestone in driving frictionless commerce across the global telecoms industry, removing manual steps, cutting cycle times, and minimizing handling errors.

MEF's set of standardized LSO Sonata APIs creates a service-agnostic approach for inter-provider service automation that can be adopted and replicated across all carriers. This new capability will drive further collaboration across the industry based on MEF standards for interoperability, benefiting both buyers and sellers of telecom services by accelerating delivery cycle times, eliminating manual order handling, and reducing errors.

Traditionally, service providers use disparate, proprietary systems to manage different aspects of their networks. This incompatibility can create complications when providing an end-to-end service. In an increasingly connected world, an intelligent network is critical in delivering solutions to customers across many networks.

As of today, AT&T can now place automated orders for Colt's Ethernet Services using MEF's LSO Sonata APIs. This enables AT&T to validate site addresses, check service availability, get a quote, and place automated orders on Colt's network.

The streamlined back-end communication between AT&T and Colt means AT&T's global customers who have sites located in Colt's network footprint can significantly improve service qualification and ordering times from days or weeks, to minutes. Additionally, the notification functionality in the MEF API allows AT&T to track the progress of the order, receiving virtually real-time updates from Colt's system through the delivery process to handover.

The ability to enable these APIs across carriers will enhance the business customer's experience around Ethernet services. Customers will start seeing faster provisioning times and an enhanced provisioning process, providing additional status information on their orders.

"There's no doubt this will change how carriers interact and operate in the industry. Our interactions are now more cost-efficient, flexible and error-free," said Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business. "We kicked off interoperability discussions and trials 3 years ago and gained important insights that will help create and refine industry standards under the guidance of MEF. The transformation of networks to a dynamic, on-demand, software-centric, cloud-based model opens up opportunities for everyone."

"Advancing interoperability is a key initiative of the ITW Global Leaders' Forum , a network of the leaders from the world's largest wholesale carriers, who convene to discuss strategic issues and collaborative activities with the aim of driving the next phase of growth for the industry," said George Sloan, vice president, AT&T Global Connections and Alliance Management. "GLF has been supporting MEF LSO Sonata API work, which will enable network providers to more easily buy from and sell to each other and better meet the needs of our respective business customers."

"Today's announcement is the culmination of a long journey. This project started as a Proof of Concept (PoC,) and it is incredibly exciting to reach this stage," said Mirko Voltolini, Head of Network On Demand, Colt. "We are proud to have been part of this process from the beginning. With the adoption of LSO Sonata APIs in our production network, we are improving efficiencies, reducing manual processes, and helping to improve how we all work together as an industry."

"We are thrilled with the strong and growing industry support for LSO Sonata APIs for inter-provider service automation," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "MEF especially appreciates the pioneering efforts of AT&T and Colt to implement LSO Sonata APIs in production environments. We couldn't be more excited to see the creation and growth of this ecosystem that will support dynamic service automation moving forward."

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1 2019.

***According to America's biggest test as announced by Global Wireless Solutions last fall.

*About Colt

Colt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 27,500 on net buildings and growing.

Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 213 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

