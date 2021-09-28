AT&T and Concord Hospitality Enhance Safety for Hotel Employees

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is working with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to provide hotel associates with a wearable, connected solution to help keep employees safe and secure while they are on the job. AT&T Staff Alert was custom-built with Link Labs to help full-service hotels fulfill the AHLA 5-Star Promise to enhance hotel safety. Associates can use the device to summon help if they are injured or feel threatened in any way.

An award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality prioritizes the safety of its associates. With a growing management portfolio that includes more than 140 premium select-service, lifestyle/boutique, and full-service hotels and over 20,300 rooms in the U.S. and Canada, the company is now deploying AT&T Staff Alert in all locations to help enhance the safety of its workforce.

"At Concord Hospitality, we believe our associates are our greatest strength and our No. 1 priority is keeping them – along with our guests – healthy, safe and protected at our properties," said Scot A. Cameron, Vice President, Capital Assets, Concord Hospitality. "AT&T has long been a trusted supplier to Concord and its properties, so it was a natural decision to work with them on this solution to enhance the safety and well-being of our associates and make it safe for the long-term."

AT&T Staff Alert is lightweight and activates an alert for help when an employee presses the buttons. The associate's location is then sent to hotel responders, who are designated at the property level, to provide immediate assistance. It uses AT&T's LTE Network and an Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure along with Bluetooth Low Energy Technology, meaning the solution does not require a Wi-Fi network to operate.

AT&T's solution is fully monitored and supported 24/7, 365 days a year. This provides hotel managers the comfort of knowing if there is an issue, they will have continued monitoring from AT&T.

"Implementing this solution helps bring a peace of mind to the Concord Hospitality team and their associates," said Michael Colaneri, vice president, Retail, Restaurant & Hospitality, AT&T. "Our goal is to make Concord's employees feel safe on the job and help address an important need in their industry."

AT&T Staff Alert also has components that can help organizations protect their property as well as their staff, including locator tags that can be attached to any asset to provide near real-time location information.

Other components include environmental sensors that can monitor temperature, humidity, air quality, light, noise and water leaks. Fill-level sensors can monitor hand sanitizer stations, cleaning supplies, trash cans and bathroom supplies. Contact sensors can monitor whether doors and windows are open or closed and presence detectors can count the number of guests or associates in an area.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company's portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Recognized as one of the top 10 management companies in North America, Concord Hospitality creates benefits for its partners and associates by leveraging its operations, development, sales and marketing, technology, accounting and operational management expertise to continue to grow its portfolio of best-in-class hotels. The company believes its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

