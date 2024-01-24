AT&T and Gallaudet University Shine in the Spotlight of dozanü innovations' 2024 "State of Accessible Marketing" Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T, in collaboration with Gallaudet University, emerges as a standout success in the 2024 edition of the highly esteemed annual "State of Accessible Marketing" (SOAM) Report, meticulously compiled by dozanü innovations. The groundbreaking campaign, featuring the introduction of the 5G-connected football helmet, not only marks a monumental leap in enhancing communication for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes but also exemplifies marketing excellence.

The AT&T and Gallaudet 5G-connected helmet campaign, a focal point in the report, debuted in October 2023, making history in NCAA Division III competition between Gallaudet and Hilbert College. This revolutionary technology introduces a heads-up display, allowing coaches to transmit plays via augmented reality to the quarterback, transcending auditory barriers in sports.

Michelle Lapides, Chief Marketing Officer at dozanü innovations, lauds AT&T and Gallaudet for their groundbreaking contributions, stating, "This campaign is not just about sports; it's about breaking down barriers and showcasing the transformative potential of inclusive technology. AT&T and Gallaudet have set a benchmark for accessible marketing that extends beyond the field."

The marketing campaign, which included a television commercial and a successful publicity tour at Gallaudet, celebrated the 5G-connected helmet's debut in collegiate football. Gallaudet's quarterback, Brandon Washington, etched his name in history by scoring a 63-yard touchdown run during a game against Hilbert Hawks, highlighting the technology's transformative impact on sports inclusivity.

The 5G-connected helmet's potential extends far beyond football, with inquiries pouring in about its application in improving safety on construction sites, aiding first responders, and creating job opportunities for the deaf community. Gallaudet, known for pioneering innovations in equality for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, continues to lead the way in advancing accessibility.

The 2024 SOAM Report recognizes the AT&T and Gallaudet campaign as a prime example of inclusive marketing, showcasing the profound impact of accessible technology. As businesses worldwide seek inspiration for authentic and resonant campaigns, AT&T and Gallaudet emerge as trailblazers in shaping a future where accessibility is a driving force in marketing.

For more information about AT&T, Gallaudet University, and the 2024 State of Accessible Marketing Report, please visit www.dozanu.com/SOAM.

