AT&T and HARMAN Launch Advanced Connected Car Device

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, you can turn just about any car into a state-of-the-art connected car. And you don't need to upgrade to a new vehicle to hit the road with the latest technology.

HARMAN Spark1 is exclusively offered by AT&T* for $79.99. Rate plans start at just $5 per month for plans without Wi-Fi.2 Plans including Wi-Fi are offered as both standalone or as an addition to eligible Unlimited and Mobile Share plans. And, for a limited time, buy a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note9 smartphone and get a Spark for just $29.99.3

It's simple. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play, plug Spark into the on-board diagnostics port (OBD II) beneath your steering wheel. And you're ready to go.

Many new cars today come with cloud connectivity, diagnostics, security, and infotainment. But most vehicles on the road lack connectivity.

That's why AT&T and HARMAN teamed up on this advanced platform that works with most 1996 models and newer. You get the standard features plus in-app payments, on-demand roadside assistance, driving tips and more. New features get added automatically.

"With HARMAN Spark, just about any car can be transformed into an LTE connected car," said Chris Penrose, President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. "You get the most advanced connected services available on new cars plus some that you can't get anywhere else."

"Consumers today are looking for simple devices that make their lives efficient and seamless. HARMAN Spark allows them to easily and affordably transform older vehicles into smart cars of the future with connected applications," added Sanjay Dhawan, HARMAN CTO and President, HARMAN Connected Services.

HARMAN collaborated with Tantalum, an automotive software company, to enable HARMAN Spark with a rich set of features, an ecosystem of services and a payment platform.

Features include:

Emergency Crash Assistance – Contacts you in the event of a crash to see if you need help.

– Contacts you in the event of a crash to see if you need help. Virtual Mechanic – Helps ensure your safety by alerting you if your car needs attention and provides guidance on what to do.

– Helps ensure your safety by alerting you if your car needs attention and provides guidance on what to do. WatchIt – Lets you know if your car is bumped, towed or moved when you're not around. Helps authorities locate it if stolen.

– Lets you know if your car is bumped, towed or moved when you're not around. Helps authorities locate it if stolen. Roadside Assistance Manager – Drop a pin on your location and request help 24/7. Pay through the Spark app and you'll be back on the road in no time.

– Drop a pin on your location and request help 24/7. Pay through the Spark app and you'll be back on the road in no time. Wi-Fi Hotspot – Connect up to 8 devices from the open road and keep the family happy and entertained while streaming videos and playing games.

– Connect up to 8 devices from the open road and keep the family happy and entertained while streaming videos and playing games. Geofences – Peace of mind for when your loved ones hit the road. Set boundaries on a map and view their location.

– Peace of mind for when your loved ones hit the road. Set boundaries on a map and view their location. Family share/Fleet manager – Get location of family and business vehicles and monitor vehicle health.

– Get location of family and business vehicles and monitor vehicle health. Parking Reservations – No more circling and looking for a parking spot. Save time and hassles by reserving a space in advance. Pay in the Spark app.

– No more circling and looking for a parking spot. Save time and hassles by reserving a space in advance. Pay in the Spark app. Driving score and tips – Driving feedback and trip analysis for whoever is behind the wheel. Helps your teen become a safer and smarter driver.

AT&T is helping to fuel business transformation through edge-to-edge capabilities.

HARMAN Spark will be available starting Sept. 28 at AT&T retail stores nationwide and online. Get more information at att.com/harmanspark.

1 Device for in-car use only. Eligible vehicle & rate plan required. Service not available everywhere. Some features provided by 3rd parties. Must download App. Other restrictions apply.

2 HARMAN Spark Plan Promotion: Promotion ends 1/3/2019. Requires HARMAN spark device and mobile app.

3 While supplies last. Ends 11/3/18. Req's purchase & activation of HARMAN Spark & elig. smartphone. HARMAN Spark req's elig. vehicle & new line of svc on elig. rate plan. Bill credit ($50) applied after 14 days.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE :T ). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

