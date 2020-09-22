AT&T and Microsoft to Streamline Cloud Connectivity for IoT Devices Worldwide

DALLAS and REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T and Microsoft are teaming up to enable enterprises to seamlessly connect machines and equipment to the cloud with highly secure network connectivity across the globe. As part of the effort, AT&T is working with Microsoft to deliver an integrated IoT solution with Azure Sphere. This AT&T powered guardian device with Azure Sphere will help businesses transform their operations quickly through massive IoT deployments at scale.

The AT&T powered guardian device is the latest example of how the two companies are working together through a strategic alliance to improve how people live and work today and in the future.

The new solution combines the secured architecture of Azure Sphere, a comprehensive IoT security solution including hardware, OS and cloud services with Azure IoT services and the global and multi-layered security of AT&T's core network.

The AT&T global SIM enables connectivity in more than 200 countries across 500 carriers. AT&T offers managed services to support day-to-day operations.

The guardian device is easy to install and provides an end-to-end solution for connecting machines and equipment to the cloud, bypassing the need for public Internet.

The solution provides fast and highly secure activation right out of the box. It enables enterprises to easily connect existing equipment to the cloud and to Azure IoT Central. With this, a wide variety of industries can rapidly deploy IoT applications relying on the combined security benefits of the AT&T cellular network with Azure Sphere device security.

Think of fast food restaurants, coffee shops, elevators, hospitals, manufacturing plants and the ability to retrofit existing equipment into "smart" devices that are digitally enabled through highly secure cellular connections. Customers can connect their devices and machines to their own cloud environment without the need to connect to a Wi-Fi through a third-party network connection that may not meet their high security standards.

"Our work with AT&T is a prime example of how the convergence of secure cloud computing and network technology helps businesses unlock new customer value and continuously simplify every aspect of our personal and professional lives," said Corey Sanders, corporate vice president, Microsoft Solutions.

"AT&T and Microsoft share the belief that technology should serve people," added Mo Katibeh, executive vice president and chief product and platform officer, AT&T Business. "Working with Microsoft we can offer a truly global solution with strong security and data insights that can help a broad array of industries simplify operations, manage costs, and become more agile in any market."

AT&T and Microsoft launched their extensive multi-year alliance last year.

One area of focus is aimed at enabling new 5G, cloud and edge computing solutions to drive enterprise capabilities for companies around the world.

Find more information about the AT&T powered guardian device here.

