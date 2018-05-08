AT&T and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films

"Everyone at Hello Sunshine is ecstatic about this program where we can share our resources with young female storytellers and filmmakers," says Witherspoon, "Hopefully, it will provide young women with the tools to tell their own stories , and ultimately, start a chain reaction that leads to continued access and opportunity for them in our industry."

"AT&T is excited to collaborate with Hello Sunshine and Fresh Films to support the next generation of female filmmakers," said Charlene Lake, senior vice president, corporate social responsibility, AT&T. "It is critical that we develop a pipeline of talent who will create content that captures diverse perspectives and stories. We're looking forward to working with the exceptional young women selected for this program and supporting their journey as storytellers."

Through the AT&T Hello Sunshine Filmmaker Lab, which will be held in Los Angeles July 30-Aug. 6, teen girls will learn the ins-and-outs of storytelling and production as they rotate through all key filmmaking positions - from camera and editing to sound and costume - while being mentored by professionals from Fresh Films, AT&T and Hello Sunshine. Hello Sunshine was launched in November 2016 by Reese Witherspoon in partnership with The Chernin Group and AT&T under Otter Media's growing portfolio.

Girls 13-18 with a passion for storytelling and creating videos can apply online at www.att.com/filmmakerlab now through June 10 to become one of 20 teen girls selected for the experience.

The program is free and open to teen girls of any experience level. And like in all Fresh Films programs, teen girls in the AT&T Hello Sunshine Filmmaker Lab program will gain career skills and practical experience on a real project. This hands-on, on-set experience will grow the teen's problem solving, communication, collaboration and tech skills.

Fresh Films' past summer programs for teens have produced feature film "The Stream" featuring Mario Lopez and Rainn Wilson as well as Emmy-nominated kids' TV show "Detectives Club."

"Fresh Films was a great program to work with. I thought the skills they were offering to teach were so priceless," said Maya Brown, a Fresh Films alum who participated in the summer program sponsored by AT&T in 2017. "AT&T did a great job by sponsoring this program through influencing young minds to invest their time in something productive and magical."

Future employers of these female movie makers can take note: according to research compiled by Women and Hollywood, the inclusion of more female perspectives at all levels within the film industry results in more diverse and interesting storytelling. Additionally, female directors consistently employ more diverse production teams and casts, and films with diverse cast enjoy the highest median global box office. In short, bringing voices of women to the industry means making better and higher grossing movies.

About Fresh Films: Fresh Films has been engaging youth behind the camera and creating youth-targeted TV shows, films and original content since 2002 - all purposed to make a difference in young lives. Teen creatives have worked on over 150 short films, documentaries and features, including recent productions "The Stream," a coming-of-age family comedy created by teens, benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and featuring Mario Lopez (Extra), Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl), Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs) and Rainn Wilson; "Detectives Club," a science TV show for kids featuring Tim Kazurinsky; "Traveling Without Moving" starring Steve Guttenberg and Harry Lennix; and season two of "Detectives Club," which will debut in late 2017. Fresh Films is the non-profit arm of Dreaming Tree Films with info at www.fresh-films.com

Fresh Films is now located on-campus of Augustana College, a top-tier liberal arts college located on the beautiful Mississippi River in Rock Island, IL.

Hello Sunshine is a media brand and content company dedicated to female authorship and storytelling across all platforms. Hello Sunshine is producing feature films, television shows as well as unscripted series, audio storytelling and social series under the Hello Sunshine brand, all anchored by a singular mission: to change the narrative for women. Hello Sunshine is also the home for Reese's Book Club, fast-growing in reach and influence. Some of the film and TV projects that have already been announced by Hello Sunshine include the highly-anticipated limited series from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller Little Fires Everywhere, as a Hulu Original Series, a 10-episode comedy series for Apple executive produced by and starring Kristen Wiig that was created by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock) and inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming short-story collection You Think It, I'll Say It; Are You Sleeping, executive produced by and starring Octavia Spencer, which is based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber that is created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified) for Apple; an Untitled Morning Show Project produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which was given a two-season, straight-to-series order by Apple with Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel) serving as showrunner; a film for Fox 2000 based on Catherine Steadman's novel Something in the Water, being adapted by Julia Cox; and A White Lie, a psychological thriller for TriStar Pictures produced by and starring Zendaya based on Karin Tanabe's critically-acclaimed novel The Gilded Years, which will be adapted by Monica Beletsky (Fargo, The Leftovers). Hello Sunshine recently launched its first original podcast series, How It Is, which features powerful, personal stories told by a diverse group of high-profile women and hosted by actor and author Diane Guerrero (Orange Is The New Black, Jane the Virgin). The content company most recently launched the podcast How It Is, which features powerful, personal stories told by a diverse group of high-profile women and is hosted by actor and author, Diane Guerrero.

