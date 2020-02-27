AT&T and University of Missouri Deliver Innovative 5G Curriculum to Students

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* and the University of Missouri launched "Connectivity and 5G," a new immersive 5G course that will explore the impact of advanced wireless technology on campus environments. Students will earn course credit for projects that could inform new use cases and user experiences in industries like education, healthcare, public safety, sports, entertainment and more.

The course opens new opportunities for technology to enhance higher education. Four teams of students will focus on solving complex problems facing the student body, alumni, campus administration, employees and visitors using 5G and edge computing.

"The University of Missouri is consistently finding new ways to integrate technology into our teaching and scholarship as we tackle grand challenges and enhance the exceptional, hands-on education our students come here for," MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said. "This partnership is a tremendous example of that commitment. By aligning our university with a world-class industry leader, we can innovate higher education while discovering more solutions to rural health care, broadband accessibility and so much more."

The curriculum uses an interdisciplinary approach with students and instructors from a variety of fields of study including arts & sciences, business, engineering, journalism and education. The combined strengths of each academic discipline are meant to inspire innovation and creative problem solving. The students also have access to AT&T mentors, who will provide support and input as the semester progresses.

"5G is increasing the possibilities of technology and will expand business opportunities across industries," said Mo Katibeh, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. "Our work with universities is helping create new visionary approaches to innovation and problem solving that will pave the way for the future."

The course began in January and will run through the spring 2020 semester. The semester's final project will end with a competition among the four teams. Each team will present their research findings to Mizzou faculty and AT&T mentors. The winning team will receive a cash award.

"Our collaboration with Mizzou demonstrates the strength of university-industry relationships," said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president, AT&T Wireless. "Universities offer an enormous knowledge foundation for next generation solutions to develop. And, when business and academia team up, it can help enhance the process and translate discovery to commercial success."

Some of the world's greatest innovations come to life on college campuses. 5G, the next generation of wireless technology, will revolutionize the way people, devices and experiences are connected. AT&T brings together the power of our network – our employees, our technology and organizations – to collaborate with universities to enable a future where vision and discoveries collide.

To learn more about the new 5G course, read more here.

For more on our path to 5G, check out att.com/5Gnews or att.com/5g_universities.

