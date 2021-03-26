AT&T And WarnerMedia Announce $7M Commitment To Combat And Confront Anti-Asian Hate

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of #StopAsianHate – A Day of Action, a national day of mourning and remembrance of the lives lost and impacted by racism and hatred, AT&T and WarnerMedia are committing $7 million in contributions to help the fight for social justice. This includes a multi-platform campaign to raise awareness around the escalating violence towards the AAPI community and to give the public an opportunity to show their support and stand in solidarity. This campaign continues the company's ongoing commitment in response to racial and social injustice.

The campaign, which includes four public service announcements (PSAs) focused on our ongoing commitment to empowering the AAPI community and aim to educate, inform and inspire others to take action. They include talent and executives from WarnerMedia and AT&T such as: Amara Walker (correspondent, CNN), Anne Chow (CEO, AT&T Business), Jon M. Chu (director, IN THE HEIGHTS, CRAZY RICH ASIANS), Jim Lee (Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, DC), Lisa Ling (correspondent, CNN), Ludi Lin (MORTAL KOMBAT), Olivia Cheng (WARRIOR), Olivia Liang (KUNG FU), and Tzi Ma (KUNG FU). Additionally, Jamie Chung (LOVECRAFT COUNTRY) is taking over HBO Max's social channels, where she will share her experiences as a member of the AAPI community, talk about how her heritage influences her work, and share information on resources and how to take action.

At the end of each PSA, viewers will be given the opportunity to make a $10 donation: text "AAPI" to 20222 to support Asian American Chamber of Commerce, to assist Asian American businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic; and text "AAJC" to 20222 to support Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, an organization advocating for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans. The PSAs will be shared throughout the day and, for several months thereafter, via the company's cable, digital, streaming and social platforms such as Turner (TBS, TNT, truTV), HBO, CNN, Xandr, Rooster Teeth, Crunchyroll, and AT&T TV / DirecTV, as well as WarnerMedia's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube channels.

These additions follow ongoing commitments we have previously made to Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Center for Asian American Media, and the Atlanta affiliate of Asian Americans Advancing Justice's victims' fund. Employee contributions to these organizations supporting the AAPI community nationwide, and in some cases other valid charities, will also have their donation matched by WarnerMedia and AT&T up to $1K per eligible employee.

Internationally, AT&T and WarnerMedia are donating to Southeast and East Asian Centre (SEEAC) in the U.K., European Network Against Racism, and Australians Against Racism.

"Hate and discrimination have no place in our society. I am saddened by the recent incidents and my heart goes out to the AAPI community," said Corey Anthony, Senior Vice President – Chief Diversity and Development Officer. "AT&T has a responsibility to address equality issues that impact our employees and the communities we serve. We will continue to work on meeting the needs of those affected."

"As a company, WarnerMedia unequivocally stands with the AAPI community and all marginalized communities. We acknowledge that racism and sexism often provide the foundation for hatred, inequality and violence—and these are systemic issues we must all fight," said Christy Haubegger, WarnerMedia's EVP Communications and Chief Inclusion Officer. "We are creators and thinkers, and we understand our responsibility to help foster greater understanding and awareness, in both the content we create, and through our words and actions."

For more information on ways to support, visit the AT&T AAPI Stand for Equality website att.com/StopAsianHate.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

https://www.att.com

