AT&T Announces Availability of Super-Fast 5G+ Service at Toyota Center

What's the news? We're taking the fan experience to the next level with the introduction of AT&T 5G+ at Toyota Center. 5G+ is our name for 5G delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which is ideal for high-traffic areas. That means the Rockets players won't be the only ones putting up unprecedented performances.

Why is this important? AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers with a compatible device and qualifying plan will now have access to the super-fast speeds and increased connectivity ideal for venues like Toyota Center.1

Who can use this? AT&T 5G+ will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences – especially when sold-out crowds can once again pack the arena and celebrate Rockets wins and enjoy big name entertainers in concert.

In addition to fans, first responders on FirstNet in the Houston area will also have access to AT&T 5G+ at Toyota Center. They will maintain voice communication through always-on priority and preemption on LTE and the intuitive FirstNet network will determine the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G+ or LTE spectrum.

Where can I get it? AT&T 5G+ is available in parts of 38 cities and more than 20 venues across the country. Learn more about AT&T's 5G network at att.com/5gforyou and check out AT&T's 5G coverage in the Houston area and across the Gulf coast of Texas here.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government. Our approach to 5G+ for public safety is unlike anything else, and the FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS and law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Check out FirstNet.com for more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety.

1 5G+ is not available in all parts of Toyota Center and requires compatible device and plan.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

