AT&T Announces Availability of Super-Fast 5G+ Service at Vivint Arena

What's the news? AT&T is collaborating with Boingo to take the fan experience to the next level with the introduction of AT&T 5G+ at Vivint Arena. 5G+ is AT&T's name for 5G delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which is ideal for high-traffic areas. That means the players on the court won't be the only ones putting up unprecedented performances.

Why is this important? AT&T customers with a compatible device and qualifying plan will now have access to the super-fast speeds and increased connectivity ideal for popular venues like Vivint Arena.1 The arena is the region's premier sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA's Utah Jazz and the 2023 All-Star Game along with a wide variety of marquee concerts.

Who can use this? AT&T 5G+ will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences – especially when larger public gatherings are permitted once again. AT&T collaborated with Boingo, which manages the IT infrastructure at Vivint Arena, to design a coverage layout and install and manage our in-arena 5G+ sites, which will cover the seating bowl and concourses and bring faster speeds and greater connectivity to customers enjoying an event at the arena.1

In addition to fans, first responders on FirstNet in the Salt Lake City area will also have access to AT&T 5G+ at Vivint Arena. They will maintain voice communication through always-on priority and preemption on LTE and the intuitive FirstNet network will determine the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G+ or LTE spectrum.

Where can I get it? AT&T 5G+ is available in parts of 38 cities more than 20 venues across the country. Learn more about AT&T's 5G network at att.com/5gforyou and see AT&T 5G's coverage in Salt Lake City and Northern Utah here.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government. Our approach to 5G+ for public safety is unlike anything else, and the FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS and law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Check out FirstNet.com for more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety.

"Get ready Utah sports fans! AT&T 5G+ inside Vivint Arena is impressive. And our teams are building a 5G network that will deliver incredible experiences of all types across the Rocky Mountain region."

- Lane Mansell, VPGM, AT&T Rocky Mountain



"The arena experience has changed. Fans expect mobile tickets, contactless food ordering, live streaming from their seat and social engagement at their fingertips. To enable the ultimate fan experience at Vivint Arena, Boingo and AT&T worked together to architect 5G that is strong and always-on with super-fast speeds. We're proud to work with AT&T and Vivint Arena to bring these innovations to Salt Lake City's premier sports and entertainment venue."

- Christiaan Roobol, SVP Business Development, Boingo

1 5G+ is not available in all parts of Vivint Arena and requires compatible device and plan.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

