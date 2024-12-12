AT&T Announces Redemption of Global Notes

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AT&T redeemed its 5.625% global notes due 2067.

AT&T (NYSE:T) today redeemed the outstanding principal amount of its 5.625% Global Notes due 2067 (CUSIP 00206R409, NYSE ticker symbol TBC) (the "Notes").

The Notes were redeemed at the redemption price of $830,285,156.25, which is equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued interest payable through December 11, 2024. On a per note basis, the redemption price was approximately $25.160156.

The paying agent for the Notes is The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. and can be contacted at the following address:

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

c/o the Bank of New York Mellon

500 Ross Street, Suite 625

Pittsburg, PA 15262

Attention: Transfers/Redemptions

The last distribution will be paid to each holder of Notes to be redeemed in accordance with the applicable depository's relevant procedures.

