AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series "Loudermilk"

Returning for the second season will be comedy veterans Peter Farrelly ("Dumb and Dumber," "Hall Pass," "There's Something About Mary") and Emmy® Award-winning writer Bobby Mort ("The Colbert Report") as writer-creators. Farrelly, Mort, Mark Burg and Big Branch Productions' Bart Peters will serve as executive producers. Farrelly will also direct select episodes.

"I can't wait to get the band back together to show the world just how much fun sobriety can be," said Farrelly.

"I'm beyond excited to be working with Peter Farrelly, our talented cast, and the fine folks of the AT&T AUDIENCE Network on another season of Loudermilk," said Mort. "I'm really looking forward to making Sam's bad attitude about everything even worse...but in a good way."

"Since its premiere, both critics and fans have fallen for Sam Loudermilk's cynical charm," said Dan York, executive vice president and chief content officer, AT&T. "We are thrilled to bring 'Loudermilk' back for another round and can't wait to see what comedic geniuses Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort have in store for season 2."

"Loudermilk" currently stars Golden Globe® Nominee Ron Livingston ("Office Space") as Sam Loudermilk, Will Sasso ("Happy Gilmore") as Ben, Laura Mennell ("Watchmen") as Allison and Anja Savcic ("I Love You, Beth Cooper") as Claire.

Season 1 of "Loudermilk," centered on Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about, well, everything. He is unapologetically uncensored and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part.

"Loudermilk" season 1 episodes are available OnDemand on DIRECTV and U-verse platforms to DIRECTV and U-verse customers. AT&T AUDIENCE Network is available on DIRECTV Ch. 239 or U-verse TV Ch. 1114 and via live streaming on the DIRECTV and U-verse apps and DIRECTV NOW.

