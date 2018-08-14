AT&T AUDIENCE Network Welcomes Iconic Sports Broadcaster Dan Patrick as New Host of 'Undeniable with Dan Patrick'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Patrick is taking over the big chair as the host for the sixth season of AT&T* AUDIENCE Network's "Undeniable with Dan Patrick." Patrick is stepping in for fellow sports broadcasting icon Joe Buck, who has guided the show through its first 5 successful seasons.

The 6th season of the show will start production in late August and will give viewers a unique look into the lives of some of the most interesting sports figures, including:

Ray Lewis , 2-time Super Bowl champion

, 2-time Super Bowl champion Oscar De La Hoya, lightweight Olympic gold medalist

Carl Lewis , 9-time track and field Olympic gold medalist

, 9-time track and field Olympic gold medalist Greg Norman , World Golf Hall of Famer

, World Golf Hall of Famer Jim Palmer , 3-time World Series champion

, 3-time World Series champion George Brett , MLB Hall of Famer

, MLB Hall of Famer Freddie Roach , World Boxing Hall of Famer

, World Boxing Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller , woman's basketball Olympic gold medalist

, woman's basketball Olympic gold medalist Tony Stewart , United States Auto Club Hall of Famer

, United States Auto Club Hall of Famer Mark Spitz , 9-time swimming Olympic gold medalist

"For the past five seasons, I have tuned in to see some incredible stories told on Undeniable," said Dan Patrick. "Taking over for Joe is an honor and I look forward to the opportunity to sit down with these iconic athletes and showcase the trials and tribulations of their lives and how they overcame to be generational talents."

Patrick has had an incredibly successful career spanning nearly 4 decades, including stints at ESPN, NBC Sports and CNN. He currently serves as the host of "The Dan Patrick Show," which debuted in 1999, and over the last 20 years has grown into one of the most renowned sports talk shows in the country. The show is simulcast live daily, Monday through Friday, on AT&T AUDIENCE Network, FOX Sports Radio and NBC Sports Network.

"As I step away after five seasons and 50 episodes I could not be more proud of the show we created with Undeniable," said Joe Buck. "It is even more than Peter and Vince and I talked about years ago when we first got together. Now I am excited to hand off to the very capable and talented Dan Patrick. He will add his personal touch to the interviews and I cannot wait to see what the show becomes. He is in great hands at AT&T AUDIENCE Network."

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, "Undeniable with Dan Patrick" features hour-long sit-down interviews with sports legends who have reached the top of their respective fields. Each episode showcases never-before-told stories about not only the athletes' careers, but also their lives off the playing field.

"We want to the thank Joe for an incredible run. He's been instrumental to the launch and growth of the show and will always be part of its DNA," said Daniel York, chief content officer and senior executive vice president, AT&T Communications. "At the same time, we are very excited to have Dan and his well-known storytelling and interviewing abilities guide Undeniable into its next chapter. We can't wait to get started on production for the upcoming season which will make for can't-miss TV."

"Undeniable with Dan Patrick" is executive produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley with Wild West Productions.

"We are incredibly lucky to have someone so committed to quality, and who brings such an authentic love of sports to everything he does," said Vince Vaughn. "Dan Patrick is the perfect partner to continue Undeniable's story and we are excited for this next chapter with him."

You can catch up on past episodes on AT&T AUDIENCE Network available on DIRECTV Ch. 239 or U-verse TV Ch. 1114. You can also live stream on the DIRECTV and U-verse apps and DIRECTV NOW.

*About AT&T Communications



We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on 3rd party data.

About AT&T AUDIENCE Network



Always Original. Always Bold. Never Ordinary. AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings fresh, provocative content exclusively to DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV NOW customers. It's committed to pushing the envelope with a growing slate of critically acclaimed original series.

Its latest lineup includes an adaptation of Stephen King's "Mr. Mercedes" and conspiracy thriller "Condor." Original comedies include "Loudermilk" and the industry-first polyamorous romcom "You Me Her." AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings viewers real drama with its original documentaries "The Volunteers" and "Alone In The Game" and intimate celebrity interviews on "Off Camera with Sam Jones." "The Dan Patrick Show" and "The Rich Eisen Show" offer sports fans live, daily news from renowned sports journalists. And "Undeniable with Dan Patrick" puts viewers front row for in-depth chats with sports icons like Derek Jeter and Michael Phelps. Plus, music fans can see exclusive concerts by today's hottest artists on AUDIENCE Music. It's original entertainment you won't see anywhere else.

SOURCE AT&T Inc.