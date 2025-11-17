AT&T Boosts 5G Capacity Nationwide with New Spectrum, Giving Customers a Stronger, Faster Connection

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar spectrum integration accelerates AT&T's 5G leadership and strengthens our network performance

Key Takeaways:

AT&T has deployed mid-band spectrum 1 we agreed to acquire from EchoStar, boosting 5G download speeds by up to 80 percent, coast to coast 2 .

we agreed to acquire from EchoStar, boosting 5G download speeds by up to 80 percent, coast to coast . This deployment powers improved and capital-efficient long-term growth by accelerating the Company's ability to add converged subscribers with both 5G wireless and home internet services in more places.

This spectrum integration strengthens AT&T's best overall wireless network 3 .

. Both mobility and AT&T Internet Air customers will enjoy an enhanced experience.

AT&T isn't just turning on new spectrum. We've hit the 5G accelerator and deployed mid-band (3.45 GHz) spectrum from EchoStar to nearly 23,000 cell sites in a matter of a few weeks, which is record fast. This new spectrum makes America's best overall network3 even better by unlocking substantial increases in speed and capacity for customers in more than 5,300 cities across 48 states2.

By accelerating and expanding the Company's opportunity to offer advanced connectivity across the country, AT&T expects this transaction to support strong and sustained growth in its high-value base of converged customers that subscribe to both its home internet and 5G wireless services. In addition, AT&T expects to achieve long-term operating efficiencies as the acquisition of these licenses will reduce the need to boost network capacity through the capital-intensive construction of additional cell sites.

With this spectrum now integrated into what was already the most reliable3 and largest wireless network in North America4, customers are starting to see significant improvements in download speeds on upgraded spectrum bands. In fact, customers may see download speeds up to 80 percent faster for mobility and 55 percent for AT&T Internet Air.

"We've put EchoStar spectrum to work on our network and customers are already feeling the difference," said Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T. "This gives us the runway to expand availability of AT&T Internet Air for consumers and businesses and add even more download speed to our 5G service. We're setting the bar for what it means to be the best advanced networking company in America."

As AT&T lights up new spectrum, customers can expect:

More capacity for streaming, gaming, and AI-powered applications.

Continued expansion of home internet options backed by the same reliable network.

And continued delivery of our AT&T Guarantee, providing fast, reliable connectivity from the only provider to offer a guarantee that includes both wireless and fiber networks.

This newly added spectrum strengthens our leadership in high-performance connectivity across 5G and fiber. Having the fastest and most reliable wireless network3 — alongside our nationwide 5G standalone rollout as we move customers daily to the 5G core — underscores our commitment to innovation. Combined with progress in Open RAN, these efforts solidify our competitive standing in U.S. wireless. The spectrum expands one of the nation's most balanced portfolios of low-, mid-, and high-band spectrum, powering next-generation use cases from AI-enabled devices to enterprise edge applications.

Over the past 5 years, we have invested more capital than any other company in U.S. telecommunications infrastructure. So, when it comes to how much we have invested into our network, T-Mobile and Verizon don't compare.

"We've been investing in our network for decades, and this deployment is another proof point of how we're delivering the best combination of wireless and broadband connectivity in America," said McElfresh.

Deploying this spectrum also enhances first responders' 5G experience on FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, the only network built with and for public safety. FirstNet is an all-band solution – that means first responders have always-on priority and preemption not only on public safety's Band 14 spectrum, but across all of AT&T's commercial spectrum bands too. It's all part of why more first responders choose FirstNet to reliably communicate than any other network.

We're fulfilling our mission to connect people to greater possibilities everywhere they live, work, and play.

1 Pursuant to a short-term spectrum manager lease

2 Excludes Alaska and Hawaii

3 Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of AT&T.

4 Based on comparison of carrier owned & operated networks. No AT&T on-net coverage in select countries, including Canada.

