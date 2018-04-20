AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets

We're also making LTE-LAA available today in parts of 3 new markets, bringing the total number of markets served with that technology to 7. AT&T's LTE-LAA technologies can deliver theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 1 gigabit per second.3

These complementary technologies are providing real and immediate benefits and a great user experience for our customers and are helping to drive our path to eventual nationwide mobile 5G.

"We're building a 5G network that will fundamentally change the way the world lives and works," said Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology & Operations. "5G will provide a wireless experience that is faster, more responsive and more secure for our customers."

For more details on how these technologies provide a foundation for our future 5G network, check out this blog by Andre Fuetsch, our chief technology officer.

AT&T customers with the latest 5G Evolution and LTE-LAA capable devices can access faster speeds and have a better experience. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy lineup – S8, S9, S8+, S9+, Note8 and S8 Active – as well as the LG V30 and Moto Z2 Force Edition.

5G Mobile Market Launch Plans Announced Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, we announced plans to be the first U.S. carrier to deploy mobile 5G to customers in a dozen cities, including in parts of Dallas, Atlanta and Waco, Texas. And our mobile 5G deployments will benefit from what we've learned in our 5G fixed wireless field trials, where we're seeing amazing results including speeds nearing 1Gbps over mmWave spectrum bands.

Additional Detail: LTE-LAA

With the launch of LTE-LAA in parts of 3 new markets today – Boston, Sacramento and McAllen, Texas areas– wireless customers with the latest smartphones can access ultra-fast wireless internet and all this technology has to offer now in parts of 7 total markets.

AT&T previously launched LTE-LAA in The Loop in Chicago, around Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, downtown Los Angeles and the Financial District in San Francisco.

We plan to enable LTE-LAA in at least 24 markets this year.



Additional Detail: 5G Evolution

By launching 5G Evolution in 117 new markets today, we're bringing consumers and businesses one step closer to standards-based 5G in 141 total markets.

We plan to broadly make 5G Evolution technology and the capabilities it enables available in over 500 markets later this year, including in parts of Baltimore; Charlotte, N.C.; Cleveland; Denver; Detroit; Jacksonville, Fla.; Kansas City; Las Vegas; New York City; Philadelphia; Portland; Raleigh; Salt Lake City; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.

5G Evolution offers wireless speeds two times faster than standard LTE in many major markets, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Memphis, Nashville, San Diego and others.

This technology is now live in the following markets, with those announced today in bold:

What city leaders are saying about today's AT&T news :

"Private sector investment in technology infrastructure is something all cities appreciate and in many cases depend on," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "I know I speak for all mayors when I say we are happy when companies like AT&T invest in our cities. Specifically, this rollout of 5G Evolution will help our residents and businesses take advantage of future technologies and opportunities."

"Advancements in wireless technology, such as the 5G Evolution network that launched in Indianapolis last summer, are a crucial piece of our approach to economic development," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "As one of the fastest growing midsize city tech hubs, 5G Evolution means we're now able to more rapidly create jobs, attract talent and launch new ventures. It's an important ingredient for powering innovation in Indianapolis."

"We are thrilled that AT&T announced the availability of 5G Evolution in Minneapolis, because faster speeds are enhancing the wireless experience for residents, businesses and visitors, including fans who attended this year's Super Bowl," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "These ultra-fast 5G Evolution speeds from AT&T are just one more asset we have to promote Minneapolis as a thriving, vibrant 21st Century metropolis."

1 Cellular Market Areas as defined by the FCC (https://www.fcc.gov/oet/maps/areas)

2 Actual speeds will vary. See att.com/speed101 for more information.

3 Actual speeds will vary. See att.com/speed101 for more information.

