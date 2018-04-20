AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets

DALLAS, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* continues to build on our 5G foundation by launching our 5G Evolution technology in parts of 117 new markets1 today, bringing the total number of markets served with that technology to 141. Our 5G Evolution technologies can deliver theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 400 megabits per second.2
We're also making LTE-LAA available today in parts of 3 new markets, bringing the total number of markets served with that technology to 7. AT&T's LTE-LAA technologies can deliver theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 1 gigabit per second.3
These complementary technologies are providing real and immediate benefits and a great user experience for our customers and are helping to drive our path to eventual nationwide mobile 5G.
"We're building a 5G network that will fundamentally change the way the world lives and works," said Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology & Operations. "5G will provide a wireless experience that is faster, more responsive and more secure for our customers."
For more details on how these technologies provide a foundation for our future 5G network, check out this blog by Andre Fuetsch, our chief technology officer.
AT&T customers with the latest 5G Evolution and LTE-LAA capable devices can access faster speeds and have a better experience. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy lineup – S8, S9, S8+, S9+, Note8 and S8 Active – as well as the LG V30 and Moto Z2 Force Edition.
5G Mobile Market Launch Plans Announced Earlier This Year
Earlier this year, we announced plans to be the first U.S. carrier to deploy mobile 5G to customers in a dozen cities, including in parts of Dallas, Atlanta and Waco, Texas. And our mobile 5G deployments will benefit from what we've learned in our 5G fixed wireless field trials, where we're seeing amazing results including speeds nearing 1Gbps over mmWave spectrum bands.
Additional Detail: LTE-LAA
With the launch of LTE-LAA in parts of 3 new markets today – Boston, Sacramento and McAllen, Texas areas– wireless customers with the latest smartphones can access ultra-fast wireless internet and all this technology has to offer now in parts of 7 total markets.
AT&T previously launched LTE-LAA in The Loop in Chicago, around Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, downtown Los Angeles and the Financial District in San Francisco.
We plan to enable LTE-LAA in at least 24 markets this year.
Additional Detail: 5G Evolution
By launching 5G Evolution in 117 new markets today, we're bringing consumers and businesses one step closer to standards-based 5G in 141 total markets.
We plan to broadly make 5G Evolution technology and the capabilities it enables available in over 500 markets later this year, including in parts of Baltimore; Charlotte, N.C.; Cleveland; Denver; Detroit; Jacksonville, Fla.; Kansas City; Las Vegas; New York City; Philadelphia; Portland; Raleigh; Salt Lake City; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.
5G Evolution offers wireless speeds two times faster than standard LTE in many major markets, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Memphis, Nashville, San Diego and others.
This technology is now live in the following markets, with those announced today in bold:
Alabama
Anniston
Tuscaloosa
Alaska
Anchorage
Arkansas
Cleburne
Fayetteville
Fort Smith
Garland
Little Rock
Pine Bluff
California
Alpine
Chico
El Dorado
Fresno*
Kings
Los Angeles*
Madera
Modesto
Mono
Oxnard-Ventura
Sacramento*
Salinas-Seaside-Monterey
San Diego*
San Francisco*
San Jose
Santa Cruz
Santa Rosa-Petaluma
Sierra
Stockton
Tehama
Vallejo-Fairfield-Napa
Visalia-Tulare-Porterville
Yuba City
Connecticut
Bridgeport*
Hartford*
Florida
Collier
Fort Pierce
Hardee
Melbourne
Miami
Orlando
Pensacola
Putnam
Sarasota
West Palm Beach
Georgia
Atlanta*
Chattooga
Dawson
Hawaii
Hawaii
Illinois
Aurora
Chicago*
Joliet
Indiana
Anderson
Bloomington
Evansville
Indianapolis*
Kokomo
Miami
Muncie
Terre Haute
Warren
Kansas
Brown
Lawrence
Trego
Wichita
Kentucky
Lexington
Louisville*
Madison
Mason
Trimble
Union
Louisiana
Alexandria
Baton Rouge
Beauregard
Claiborne
De Soto
Houma
Iberville
Lafayette
Lake Charles
Monroe
New Orleans
St. James
Plaquemines
West Feliciana
Massachusetts
Boston*
Minnesota
Minneapolis*
Mississippi
Benton
Claiborne
Leake
Jackson
Missouri
St. Joseph
Nevada
Reno
Storey
Ohio
Columbus
Oklahoma
Lawton
Oklahoma City*
Seminole
Tulsa*
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh*
Puerto Rico
Adjuntas
Aguadilla
Culebra
San Juan-Caguas
South Carolina
Columbia
Greenville*
Tennessee
Hamblen
Knoxville
Maury
Memphis*
Nashville*
Texas
Abilene
Amarillo
Atascosa
Beaumont
Brownsville-Harlingen
Burleson
Chambers
Cherokee
Corpus Christi
Dallas
Edwards
El Paso
Galveston
Houston*
Killeen
Laredo
Longview-Marshall
Lubbock
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
Midland
Newton
Odessa
Reeves
San Antonio*
Sherman-Dension
Tyler
Victoria
Waco
Wilson
(*previously announced)
What city leaders are saying about today's AT&T news:
"Private sector investment in technology infrastructure is something all cities appreciate and in many cases depend on," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "I know I speak for all mayors when I say we are happy when companies like AT&T invest in our cities. Specifically, this rollout of 5G Evolution will help our residents and businesses take advantage of future technologies and opportunities."
"Advancements in wireless technology, such as the 5G Evolution network that launched in Indianapolis last summer, are a crucial piece of our approach to economic development," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "As one of the fastest growing midsize city tech hubs, 5G Evolution means we're now able to more rapidly create jobs, attract talent and launch new ventures. It's an important ingredient for powering innovation in Indianapolis."
"We are thrilled that AT&T announced the availability of 5G Evolution in Minneapolis, because faster speeds are enhancing the wireless experience for residents, businesses and visitors, including fans who attended this year's Super Bowl," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "These ultra-fast 5G Evolution speeds from AT&T are just one more asset we have to promote Minneapolis as a thriving, vibrant 21st Century metropolis."
1 Cellular Market Areas as defined by the FCC (https://www.fcc.gov/oet/maps/areas)
2 Actual speeds will vary. See att.com/speed101 for more information.
3 Actual speeds will vary. See att.com/speed101 for more information.
