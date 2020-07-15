AT&T Business and Barbara Corcoran Help Small Businesses Pave the Road to Recovery

DALLAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as businesses around the globe begin to reopen their doors, the future of many small businesses remains uncertain. A new webinar series from AT&T Business and founder of The Corcoran Group and 'Shark' on ABC's Shark Tank, Barbara Corcoran, aims to share expertise and experience from successful business leaders to help struggling small businesses recover in a post-pandemic environment.

Business Unusual, Big Ideas for Small Business—Presented by AT&T Business, will kick off its first of 3 themes, Where Do We Go from Here?, with a live webinar at 1:00pm on July 22, 2020. Each theme will feature a livestream and 3 recorded webinars available in the following weeks. Additional themes will be announced later this year.

Beginning today, users can register to view every webinar at 888Barbara.com at no cost. Users can also submit questions they want to hear on the July 22 stream 2 different ways – by responding to any of Barbara's social media posts about the new webinar series with their questions or by calling 1-888-BARBARA.

Hosted by Barbara, each webinar will feature illuminating conversations with expert business leaders about how to plan for the ever-changing environment of COVID-19 and beyond.

"As a lifelong entrepreneur, I've experienced first-hand the anxiety and concern that comes with facing the unknown while running a business," said Corcoran. "There is no substitute for experience. In this series, I want to give viewers the opportunity to learn from other leaders who have been in their shoes and navigated rough waters successfully."

After Where Do We Go from Here? kicks off on July 22, the following webinars will be available in August:

Where Does Retail Go from Here? – Aug. 12, 2020

Where do Restaurants Go from Here? – Aug. 19, 2020

Where does Hospitality Go from Here? – Aug. 26, 2020

These webinars will feature guests including AT&T Business CEO, Anne Chow; television host, Rachael Ray; executive chairman of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz; recurring Shark, co-founder and CEO of RSE ventures and vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, Matt Higgins; and founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group Shack, Danny Meyer. Viewers will also hear thoughts from small businesses, Daisy Cakes, Boho Camper Vans and Cousins Maine Lobster, previously featured on Shark Tank.

"To fully grasp the business impact of the pandemic, look no further than your local cafés, corner shops and boutiques. They are the cornerstones of our communities, and the next few months will be critical for many of them," said Chow. "They have our support, and together with Barbara, we are in a position to help empower them with tools and insights to recover successfully."

For more information about our small business solutions and how we're supporting small businesses, please visit att.com/smb.

