AT&T Business Continues Collaboration With Small Business Expo as Headlining Sponsor for 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Business continues its collaboration with Small Business Expo as the headlining sponsor for 2021. The Small Business Expo is America's biggest networking and educational event for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Visit the AT&T Business Exhibitor Booth at an upcoming Virtual Small Business Expo. Small Businesses have a number of ways to network and build their business network at the Virtual Small Business Expo, presented by AT&T Business.

According to Zachary Lezberg, Founder and CEO, "We are incredibly excited to have AT&T Business return to work with us for a second year. Their National Presenting Sponsorship will once again be for our virtual expos — but we WILL be returning to live events beginning August 25th in Chicago. AT&T Business has been an incredible champion of the small business community and we are very excited to have them on board again to help us execute these events and have the opportunity to showcase the amazing products they offer to small businesses."

The AT&T National Presenting Sponsorship of Small Business Expo will include the following show dates:

San Antonio - January 28

- Orange County – February 11

– National – February 18

Charlotte – March 4

National – March 25

National – May 6

St. Louis – May 20

– Nashville – May 27

– National – June 17

Indianapolis – June 22

– Detroit – July 8

– Cleveland – July 15

– National – August 5

National – November 19

"At AT&T Business, we are here to help small businesses in a big way. They are our friends and our neighbors, and we are honored to support them through this ever-evolving business landscape with the resources and technology they need to succeed," said Stacey Marx, President, AT&T National Business & Channels. "By continuing our collaboration with Small Business Expo, we'll have even more opportunities to innovate and celebrate with these awesome champions in our community."

In addition to networking, participants are invited to attend workshops which cover a wealth of business-critical strategies including sales and marketing, finance, SEO, social media, business planning and growth and much more.

To register for a Small Business Expo event — which is free to attend — visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

About Small Business Expo

Founded in 2008, SBE is America's biggest business networking event which targets companies with under 500 employees. SBE helps small businesses take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations.

