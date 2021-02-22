AT&T Business supercharges its IP Toll-Free (IPTF) Network with Dubber Unified Call Recording (UCR) and Voice AI

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today announced that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has deployed its leading Unified Call Recording and Voice Intelligence solutions on the AT&T Network through AT&T IP Toll-Free, AT&T Hosted Voice Service (HVS), and Cisco Webex Calling with AT&T.

The collaboration of AT&T Business and Dubber brings the power of Dubber Unified Call Recording and Voice AI to customers already on AT&T IP Toll-Free. AT&T serves more than 3 million businesses globally including many of the Fortune 500 and enterprises across financial services, retail, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing sectors. AT&T IP Toll-Free is a SIP trunking service that delivers inbound toll-free calls to business customer locations over the entire AT&T network.

As a simple and easy to deploy feature upgrade, Dubber Unified Call Recording and Voice AI can be added to existing IP Toll-Free services. Customers can easily connect voice data - including conversational content, sentiment analytics and call meta-data to big data sets, applications such as Salesforce, and more.

"AT&T Business is again bringing industry-leading innovation to customers," said Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber. "By eliminating the costs of legacy on-premise and application-specific call recording and then automating compliance, customer experience and call centre activity enterprises can gain an immediate reduction in capital expenditure and drive increased productivity."

"Voice data is one of the last great untapped resources for companies," said Rich Shaw, Vice President, Voice & Collaboration, AT&T Business. "By making data and insights from conversations more accessible, we unlock the potential to drive digital and customer experience transformation through voice. With the pandemic and acceleration of remote work, moving to network-centric and unified call recording has never been more important. Together with Dubber, we can help answer these customer needs on a global scale."

In addition to offering Dubber Unified Call Recording and Voice Data services with AT&T IP Toll-Free, the companies also announced Dubber Unified Call Recording service availability for businesses using Cisco Webex Calling with AT&T, as well as AT&T Hosted Voice Service (HVS) available today for United States customers.

This ASX release has been approved for release to the ASX by Steve McGovern, CEO & Managing Director.

About AT&T Communications:

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

