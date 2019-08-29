AT&T, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreements in Southeast Contract Negotiations

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today announced that it has reached three tentative agreements with Communications Workers of America District 3 in Southeast CWA contract negotiations.

The three agreements include the Southeast wireline agreement, BellSouth Telecommunications – Utility Operations and AT&T Billing Southeast.

The five-year agreements collectively cover about 20,000 employees in CWA District 3, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The agreements will be submitted to the union's membership for ratification votes in coming days.

More information will be posted on http://www.att.com/bargaining as it is available.

