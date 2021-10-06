AT&T Creates Easy, Highly Secure Connections Between Business Ecosystems

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? On-demand interconnectivity, simplified. AT&T Business* is introducing AT&T Dynamic Exchange℠ (ADX), designed to give businesses streamlined, highly secure integration between the ecosystems of business partners, suppliers and customers.

ADX enables organizations using AT&T Switched Ethernet on Demand or AT&T Virtual Private Network to easily interconnect with others through their existing network. ADX can help businesses start sharing data with key collaborators within minutes.

Why is this important? Business is a team sport. Many businesses depend on other organizations—technology partners, material suppliers, consultants, etc.—to maintain and enhance operations. A recent IDC survey indicates that as many as 80% of digital leaders will "see the impact of connecting to multiple ecosystems, including improving their value to end customers."1

These working relationships require the most efficient methods for sharing information in order to reach their full potential. For businesses managing dozens, if not hundreds, of these relationships with other companies, also managing the digital flow of information between them and your business can be complicated and cumbersome, creating unnecessary barriers for critical workflows.

By creating an easier way to interconnect to multiple digital ecosystems, ADX enables businesses to provide better customer experiences, increase efficiency in business operations and enhance business continuity.

Using an intuitive, self-service portal, businesses can turn on and off, and scale, high-performing and highly secure interconnectivity. They can establish these connections with other organizations in minutes without a contract or long-term commitment.

Other ADX features include:

Flexibility to quickly set up or change bandwidth needs between organizations

Ability to connect securely with MPLS or Ethernet private networks along with using a secure authentication process

Streamlined pay-as-you go via an on-demand, 24/7 web portal

ADX is planning several enhancements next year. In 2022, AT&T Business plans to launch dynamic connectivity to public clouds, as well as an online marketplace for cloud and business ecosystem accessibility.

"True business agility helps you adjust to internal changes and adapt to shifts and trends in the market. By enabling ADX virtual connections across ecosystems, enterprises can quickly collaborate and innovate to deliver business outcomes. Having this type of agility helps to prepare your business for change and sets you up to thrive in today's dynamic markets." - Sue Galvanek, Vice President, Enterprise Networking and Edge, AT&T Business

"The Future of Connectedness requires agile connectivity options to help companies successfully navigate the digital ecosystem. A secure and flexible connectivity platform that offers on demand capabilities to scale rapidly is a critical feature for Enterprises to share critical information with partners, customers and suppliers." - Courtney Munroe, Research VP, WW Telecommunications, IDC.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

1 IDC FutureScape Webcast: Worldwide Digital Transformation 2020 Predictions, May 2020

