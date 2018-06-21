AT&T Debuts "WatchTV" with Two New Unlimited Wireless Plans

Days after closing the AT&T*-Time Warner merger, we're rolling out our newest video offering called WatchTV, available on the nation's best network for streaming video.i You can stream through the WatchTV app or on select browsers at no additional cost with our two latest unlimited wireless plans. The plans — AT&T Unlimited &MoreSM and AT&T Unlimited &MoreSM Premiumii — are scheduled to launch next week.

WatchTV features 30+ live channels, will be compatible on virtually every current smartphone, tablet, or web browser, and certain streaming devices. In addition to live programming, WatchTV includes over 15,000 TV shows and movies on demand.

More for Your Thing

With &More Premium, you'll also have the option to add one of several premium services for no extra charge. Premium services include HBO®, Cinemax, SHOWTIME® or STARZ® as well as music streaming services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Pandora Premium. If you're an anime/tech/gaming fan, you can choose VRV as your option.

In addition to that, you'll get 15GB of high-speed tethering, access to high definition video, and a $15 monthly credit toward DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TViii for those customers wanting even more great entertainment.

"We were the first wireless provider to bring entertainment and unlimited data together, and, once again, we're redefining what that means," said David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. "This is no longer about including one channel or service with your wireless plan, but an incredible lineup of content that delivers more of what you care about – over 30 live TV channels and more than 15,000 TV shows and movies on demand, as well as premium movie channels, music streaming with more to come!"

How to Get WatchTV

WatchTV is available with our two latest unlimited wireless plans:

Sign up for AT&T Unlimited &More Premium and get:

Option to add WatchTV

Option to add one of several premium services

$15 monthly credit toward DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-verse TV

monthly credit toward DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-verse TV 15GB of high-speed tethering

High-quality video

Sign up for AT&T Unlimited &More and get:

Option to add WatchTV

$15 monthly credit toward DIRECTV NOW

monthly credit toward DIRECTV NOW Up to 4G LTE unlimited data

At launch, full details on our wireless plans will be available on att.com/unlimited. Details on WatchTV as a $15/month standalone service are also coming soon.

First of New Offers to Come

Our merger brings together the elements to fulfill our vision for the future of media and entertainment. We'll bring a fresh approach to how media and entertainment works for you—including new offerings that integrate content and connectivity.

You'll see a new level of choice, innovation and value as we deliver a more personalized and immersive entertainment experience—from experimenting with new forms of content to offering new ways to access and view premium content, especially on mobile devices.

