AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.

Key Takeaways:

  • Dividends on common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on February 1, 2024.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company's 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company's 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

Dividends on the common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on February 1, 2024, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on January 10, 2024.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

