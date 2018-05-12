AT&T Donates $35K And Launches Text-To-Donate Campaign To Help Those Impacted By The Kilauea Volcano Eruptions

"We want to express our kokua to the Big Island community," said Bob Bass, President of AT&T Hawai'i. "Going through something like this is devastating, so our AT&T 'ohana wanted to do what we can to help out. The $35,000 donation and the money raised will go directly to help folks who have been impacted by the volcano eruptions."

AT&T customers who want to help those impacted by the Kīlauea volcano eruptions can donate $10** to the Hawai'i Community Foundation via our text-to-donate campaign, by texting "VOLCANO" to 50555. The Hawai'i Community Foundation said 100% of the money donated will go to help the victims of the volcano.

To help impacted customers, AT&T is automatically providing free outgoing international long distance calls and texts if their account has a Hawai'i billing zip code of 96778.

Started May 9 and ends at 11:59 p.m. HST on Friday , May 18

and ends at , May 18 Applies to wireless, AT&T PREPAIDSM (excludes Cricket), and AT&T Wireless Home Phone devices (including those on AT&T Signature Program or CRU accounts)

"We want to make sure that our customers in the affected areas get the help they need," said Morgan Collins, Vice President and General Manager of AT&T Mobility & Entertainment in Hawai'i. "That's why we have taken these steps so they can focus on their recovery and stay in touch with family and friends near and far."

Staying connected during emergency events is critically important. AT&T continues to monitor its network and is prepared to respond with a fleet of recovery equipment to restore service if necessary.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network*** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Donations will appear on customers' wireless bill, or be deducted from their prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and Data Rates May Apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t.

***Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-donates-35k-and-launches-text-to-donate-campaign-to-help-those-impacted-by-the-kilauea-volcano-eruptions-300647325.html

SOURCE AT&T