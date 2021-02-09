AT&T Dream in Black Honors Iconic Black Future Makers and Everyday Heroes This Black History Month

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black History Month, AT&T* Dream in Black presents the return of Black Future Makers, a future-forward celebration of inspirational people in the culture. The campaign was announced via a commercial celebrating frontline workers and everyday heroes from Chicago in a spot voiced by NBA superstar, philanthropist and entrepreneur LeBron James. James is also one of this year's Black Future Maker honorees.

"How do we revere the doers and the dreamers, thank the makers, shapers and creators of not just today, but tomorrow?" James asks at the beginning of the commercial. Over his baritone voice, the viewer sees a montage of moving images of the everyday heroes.

A doctor, a dancer, a veteran, a teen activist, a firefighter, and an AT&T essential worker are among the inspirational figures highlighted in the Black Future Makers spot.

ON YOUTUBE:

AT&T Dream in Black Presents BLACK FUTURE MAKERS

Throughout the month of February, a new group of Black Future Makers will be revealed every week. The honorees range from Grammy-award-winning music artists and media executives to independent filmmakers and even a medical physicist.

This spot is just one of many ways AT&T is celebrating and uplifting the Black community while also framing what the campaign is really about - how all members of the community, even people who are not public figures - have it within them to be Black Future Makers.

In addition to Dream in Black's celebration of Black Future Makers, AT&T is committed as a company to championing equality and supporting the Black community beyond the month of February.

"A core part of our commitment and responsibility to diversity and inclusion is to speak up for change and make a meaningful contribution to a more equitable society," said Corey Anthony, AT&T Chief Diversity and Development Officer. "AT&T spent $3.1 billion with Black-owned suppliers, surpassing a $3 billion two-year commitment to drive diversity and inclusion across our business and communities where we live and work. We know we have more work to do, and it is our hope that through supporting the Black community in actionable ways, we can champion equality, create opportunities, and support the next generation of Black Future Makers."

A Call To Join The Dream In Black Future Maker List

The ideal Future Maker is someone who is making history today, giving back to their community, and pursuing their dreams. These Future Makers are shaping the now, the new and the next for the culture.

For a chance to be honored as a Dream in Black Future Maker, consumers can post a video highlighting what they are doing in their communities or fields to make a positive impact using the #DreamInBlack and #ATTFutureMaker hashtags and tagging @ATT. Consumers are also able to nominate other members of the community for consideration for the honor using the same process. Ten lucky winners will be selected as part of the 2021 class of Black Future Makers and will win $10,000. Winners will be announced monthly beginning in March.

Visit att.com/dreaminblack to learn more about how to enter the AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker contest.

