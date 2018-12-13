AT&T Enhances Safeguards on Cloud Data Through Cloud Recovery with Sungard Availability Services Supported by Amazon Web Services

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is helping business customers reduce the risks in cloud storage by offering Cloud Recovery with Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), which is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This new service offering from AT&T will help businesses recover faster when a disaster impacts their cloud storage and services. The service works for hybrid environments, too. Businesses can back up combinations of their off-premise and on-premise systems, whether they're physical or virtual, to AWS.

In most cases, recovery can be done in four hours or less. AT&T will be adding support for more cloud environments throughout the year.

"Business doesn't stop when disaster strikes," said Josh Goodell, VP, Intelligent Edge, AT&T Business. "Companies need to be able to recover and continue operations ASAP, without pulling resources from other places to get back up and running. This gives them the perfect chance to do just that."

As a managed service, Cloud Recovery – AWS from Sungard AS can be hands-off for the customer. Implementation, testing, operation, monitoring, and maintenance of the recovery process are all handled through Sungard AS. This enables customers to focus on their production priorities while utilizing Sungard AS' recovery expertise and investment in AWS-centric replication and orchestrated recovery technology, tools, and resources.

"Sungard AS brings its heritage of delivering resilient, recoverable IT infrastructures to AT&T customers for an enterprise-class, SLA-backed cloud recovery service supported by AWS," said Jim Paterson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Sungard AS. "Our cloud recovery solution leverages the cost efficiency and flexibility of public cloud to deliver business resilience so that companies can move forward with confidence, knowing their applications and data are always available."

The recovery model is built to mature with companies, so as businesses expand and evolve their cloud strategy, Sungard AS supported by AWS recovery can scale and provide the same level of service as needs change.

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services ("Sungard AS") is a leading provider of critical production and recovery services to enterprise companies and public-sector organizations. Sungard AS partners with AT&T and its customers to understand their business needs and provide production and recovery services tailored to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. In particular, it provides its industry-leading disaster recovery services to the AT&T Enterprise Recovery Service (ERS), including Cloud Recovery – AWS as well as cloud and hosting service solutions for AT&T customers connected to AT&T NetBond® for Cloud.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America's biggest test.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

