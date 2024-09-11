AT&T enters into strategic contract with Unsupervised after finding over $100M in insights using Unsupervised's AI Data Analysts

BOULDER, CO and DALLAS, TX, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unsupervised today announced the signing of a new agreement with AT&T (NYSE: T). This agreement builds upon a successful ongoing collaboration where Unsupervised's AI-powered Data Analyst software has identified over one-hundred million dollars' worth of opportunities which could be deployed across a variety of business units at AT&T.

As part of this new agreement, AT&T plans to use Unsupervised's AI Data Analysts in a wider capacity over the next year to analyze a variety of internal data sources to provide natural language query answers, AI-generated insights, and predictions to AT&T employees.

Unsupervised's cutting-edge AI technology automates complex data analysis—traversing vast datasets to uncover valuable patterns and communicate key findings. With the ability to answer queries at lightning speed, retain data relationships, and continuously learn, Unsupervised's AI Data Analysts give companies like AT&T new tools to leverage their data and force multiply their analytics efforts.

"We have embraced the AI revolution by developing advanced Generative AI tools like Ask AT&T and by working with providers of advanced AI solutions like Unsupervised," said Mark Austin, VP Data Science at AT&T. "Unsupervised's AI Data Analysts have delivered strong ROI—improving our key metrics while empowering our team with faster, smarter access to data insights."

Noah Horton, CEO of Unsupervised, expressed his excitement about the agreement's potential: "Our mission is to unlock hidden value in data to drive better decisions. Working with AT&T allows us to achieve this on a massive scale, paving the way for a future where every employee is empowered with AI to amplify their impact."

As AI continues to transform industries, this collaboration between AT&T and Unsupervised showcases the immense potential of AI Agents to augment and support existing teams.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Unsupervised

Unsupervised provides AI software that automates data analysis. Unsupervised's AI Data Analysts can analyze a company's data directly from a star-schema data warehouse—providing better answers, insights, and predictions to employees and helping them make better data-driven decisions. Unsupervised customers have found over $1B worth of actionable insights. To learn more about Unsupervised, visit www.unsupervised.com.

SOURCE Unsupervised