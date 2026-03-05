AT&T Expands America's Best Guarantee to Millions of Households Nationwide

DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AT&T Guarantee® is now available to millions more people nationwide with the inclusion of AT&T Internet Air, plus customers with both fiber and wireless get the added perk of free Internet Backup

Key Takeaways:

AT&T expands the AT&T Guarantee to nearly 50 million more homes across America.

AT&T Internet Air , powered by the reliable AT&T 5G wireless network, is now backed by the AT&T Guarantee.

, powered by the reliable AT&T 5G wireless network, is now backed by the AT&T Guarantee. Customers with both AT&T Fiber and Wireless receive Internet Backup for free, guaranteed1.

What's the news: One year after launching the AT&T Guarantee, AT&T is still the only carrier bold enough to back both fiber and wireless networks with the nation's best guarantee.

Today, we are expanding that commitment even further. Now, our postpaid wireless, fiber and home internet offered via AT&T Internet Air are all backed by the AT&T Guarantee.

If an AT&T Internet Air network outage that lasts 20 minutes or more, customers will automatically be credited for a full day of service.2 Customers who combine AT&T Fiber with AT&T Wireless will also now receive Internet Backup for free1, guaranteed. This means in the rare event of a fiber network outage, Internet Backup helps keep customers connected.

Why it matters: We bring dependable connectivity to customers across America, and we use AT&T Internet Air to do that in areas where fiber isn't available. AT&T Internet Air is simply home internet delivered to our customers over our reliable 5G network. We are so confident in our ability to keep our customers connected that we will make it right if we fall short of that promise.

Quotable: "Customers have been clear about what they want from home internet: performance they can trust—and peace of mind when something unexpected happens," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president & GM, AT&T Mass Markets. "Expanding the AT&T Guarantee to include Internet Air, plus guaranteeing Internet Backup at no extra cost are both meaningful steps to deliver this peace of mind. It's a direct response to what customers asked for, and it reflects how we're building a better experience—powered by a network designed for speed and reliability."

More details: We are the only carrier that guarantees our customers the connectivity they depend on, the deals they want, and the prompt and friendly service they deserve – and make it right if we miss the mark.

We are so confident we can deliver on this promise because we have made unprecedented investments in our network to cover more people in more places with faster speeds – and those investments have paid off for the customer. For example, Ookla® just named AT&T Fiber best and fastest home internet.

We're connecting customers to the moments that matter most, guaranteed. Learn more at att.com/Guarantee.

1Internet Backup: Req's an active AT&T Fiber plan, an eligible, AT&T-provided residential gateway, and an eligible active unlimited postpaid AT&T Wireless plan. Backup service may be unavailable in certain areas and will not work during power outages. Account holder and authorized wireless user must activate Internet Backup feature via the Smart Home Manager app. Customers' names and addresses on the fiber and wireless accounts must match to be eligible. The smartphone for the authorized wireless line must be at home for the duration of the Fiber outage. Location tracking must be enabled on all devices. Android Devices only: Call managing must be enabled. Wireless Data Restrictions: AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Speed, coverage, and performance not guaranteed. Feature subject to change and may be discontinued at anytime without notice. Feature and both services subject to the AT&T Customer Service Agreement (att.com/CSA) and AT&T's network management practices (att.com/broadbandinfo).

2Residential AT&T Internet Air customers only. To qualify, customers must use AT&T-provided gateways. Eligible customers may receive a bill credit if AT&T determines, in its sole discretion, that there has been a qualifying outage, and that outage lasts more than 20 minutes. Excludes events beyond the control of AT&T, including but not limited to, natural disasters, weather-related events, and power outages at customer premises. Customers will receive notice of eligibility for bill credit when notified of a qualifying outage. Value of bill credit will be calculated using the daily rate customer is charged for service only (excludes taxes, fees, and any add-on services) – i.e., monthly rate/days in month. For each qualifying outage, customer will be eligible for a bill credit equal to one day. If outage lasts for more than 24 hours, customer will receive credit for each additional day of the outage. In no circumstance will the credit(s) be more than the monthly rate the customer pays for internet service. Bill credits will be applied within 1-2 billing cycles.

