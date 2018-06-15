AT&T Expands its Renewable Energy Program with NextEra Energy Resources

During a groundbreaking ceremony in Webb County, Texas for the first AT&T-backed wind farm project, AT&T announced a new agreement to purchase 300 megawatts (MW) of wind energy. It also announced a scholarship program for students interested in pursuing careers as wind turbine technicians, one of the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S.1

Delivering renewable energy

AT&T's new power purchase agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources will deliver 300 additional megawatts (MW) of renewable energy from two new wind farm projects in Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties, Texas. The new agreement builds on AT&T's previous investments backing two wind energy centers in Webb and Duval Counties in Texas and Caddo County, Oklahoma.

Together, these agreements will deliver 820 MW of wind power, and constitute one of the largest corporate renewable energy purchases in the U.S.2 The projects are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking more than 530,000 cars off the road or providing electricity for more than 372,000 homes per year.3

"We're going big on renewable energy. It's a clean, abundant, renewable source of home-grown power," said Joe Taylor, vice president of global tech optimization and implementation, AT&T. "As one of the world's largest companies, our investments can help scale this critical energy source for America's transition to a low-carbon economy."

Creating jobs and community benefits

AT&T's investments in renewable energy will help to create jobs and economic benefits. NextEra Energy Resources estimates the AT&T-backed wind farm projects will create as many as 1,000 construction jobs in Texas and Oklahoma. The projects are also estimated to generate nearly $190 million in property tax revenues for local communities and more than $167 million in lease payments to landowners.4

"We are pleased to work with AT&T to expand the reach of renewable energy and provide a significant economic boost to local communities, both in Texas and Oklahoma," said Kevin Gildea, NextEra Energy Resources' vice president of development. "Wind energy is helping drive the clean energy economy, providing new and exciting job opportunities in rural communities as well as millions of dollars in additional revenue with which to help enhance schools, roads and other essential services."

Supporting students

AT&T-backed wind energy centers will also benefit students and local communities. During the groundbreaking event, AT&T announced a $50,000 contribution to Texas State Technical College (TSTC) to create the AT&T Wind Energy Scholarship fund. The fund provides financial assistance for students earning a TSTC wind energy degree or certificate and is open exclusively to students from counties with AT&T-backed wind farms (Webb, Duval, Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties). NextEra Energy Resources has committed to interview graduates of the TSTC program for future wind technician positions, as they become available, as well as internship opportunities.

The scholarship complements a new wind energy program being established at Webb County Consolidated Independent Schools (WCISD) and supported by NextEra Energy Resources. Webb CISD is one of the few high schools in the nation to host its own wind technician program.5 NextEra Energy Resources also contributed a wind turbine gear box to the school to help students with hands-on training.

"We welcome the opportunity to educate, expose, and equip our students with dynamic skill sets stemming from the benefits of a career in renewable energy," said Beto Gonzalez, superintendent of Webb Consolidated Independent School District. "We are grateful to both NextEra Energy Resources and AT&T for their generous contributions to establish one of the nation's first high school wind energy programs and for creating a new and exciting career path for our students."

AT&T's renewable energy program is a key component of its 10x Carbon Reduction Goal and is part of the company's larger commitment to the environment. Since 2010, AT&T has put into place more than 65,000 energy efficiency projects resulting in annualized savings of $427 million.6 Learn more about AT&T's commitment to environmental and social responsibility at att.com/csr

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

About NextEra Energy Resources



NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources"), is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with more than 19,000 megawatts of net generating capacity, primarily in 32 states and Canada as of year-end 2017. NextEra Energy Resources, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest operator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet, which is one of the largest in the United States. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

About MAP® Energy

MAP® Energy, through a joint venture with Enerverse LLC, initiated development of the 300 MW Torrecillas project in Webb and Duval Counties that subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources acquired and will construct, along with the other three wind projects, in 2018 and 2019. MAP® Energy is a leading investor in the development of renewable energy projects and has funded more than 10,000 megawatts of operating wind and solar generating capacity located across the United States. More information is available at www.map-energy.com.

SOURCE AT&T Inc.; NextEra Energy Resources

