AT&T Files Lawsuit Against NAD to Defend Its Right to Make Truthful Claims About Competitors

We're committed to telling the truth about the competition's misleading claims

Key Takeaways:

  • In the last four years, the National Advertising Division (NAD) has issued at least 16 decisions finding that T-Mobile's advertisements or other marketing claims were false, misleading and/or unsubstantiated
  • We stand by our campaign to shine a light on deceptive advertising from our competitors and oppose demands to silence the truth
  •  AT&T filed suit against the NAD seeking a court declaration that it has the right to speak truthfully about T-Mobile's track record

AT&T has filed a complaint for declaratory relief against the NAD in response to its demands to remove our advertising and other messaging that centers around one simple fact: NAD has asked T-Mobile to correct their advertising at least 16 times over the last four years – more than anyone else in our industry.

The new campaign – "Ain't Our First Rodeo" - underscores a simple truth: Trust is earned through action. The ad highlights the remarkable frequency with which T-Mobile advertising has been challenged in recent years, and we take this action today to help ensure customers hear the truth.

"Some companies mislead customers; others stand up for them," said Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T. "We think all consumers deserve to hear the truth, even if it makes T-Mobile uncomfortable."

VIEW AD

Backed by industry-leading investments in Fiber and 5G wireless networks and expert-built infrastructure, AT&T is the first and only carrier that covers both our wireless and fiber networks with the AT&T Guarantee. More Coverage. More Reliability & More Accountability.

Our complaint lays out the details of T-Mobile's track record. You can read it here.

