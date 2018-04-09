AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation

AT&T is working with Cineplex Digital Media to develop, install and operate a digital signage network for Citizens Bank, creating an immersive digital retail experience for the bank's customers. Branches will have screens with custom content, featuring topics like planning for retirement or managing student loans, as well as community-based activities. The screens will also provide local weather, news, sports, entertainment and stock indices.

The first phase of the digital signage migration is complete, with 1,047 single and dual-screen locations now running the new Cineplex media players. Plans are already underway to roll-out the new technology to the remaining bank branches in 2018.

This new technology enables Citizens Bank branches to offer a richer customer experience through next-generation features and new design concepts. AT&T is overseeing the project, analyzing the banks' network architecture needs, managing service support associated with the design, and producing required documentation.

Citizens Bank also utilizes AT&T security, application solutions, voice, data and mobility services.

"We've provided technology solutions to Citizens Bank for almost two decades," said Tony Leggio, vice president of Global Business Industry Solutions. "Our world-class technology coupled with Citizens Bank's outstanding products and services create a winning customer experience."

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $152.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Cineplex Digital Media

Cineplex Digital Media ("CDM"), a division of Cineplex, is an award-winning, fully integrated, digital signage and digital merchandising provider. CDM deploys some of the largest and most complex digital merchandising networks in Canada and the United States. Offering clients a full range of services, CDM designs, installs, maintains, manages, consults and operates networks for the Financial, Digital Out-of-Home, Retail and Quick Service Restaurant industries. Its clients include major brands such as Wal-Mart, McDonalds, Tim Hortons Inc., A&W Food Services of Canada Inc., American Dairy Queen Corporation, Scotiabank, RBC, Oxford Properties Group, Morguard and Ivanhoe Cambridge. More information is available at CineplexDigitalMedia.com.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

