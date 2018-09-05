AT&T Helps You Track Just About Anything Anywhere

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses need to know where their stuff is. Now, they can take comfort in knowing with a new GPS asset tracker from AT&T* and Fleet Complete.

Asset Tracker One (AT1) can track nearly anything – from transportation and agriculture to food services, pharmaceuticals and emergency services. You can monitor your things through the Fleet Complete mobile app.

And not only does it track location in near real-time – it also captures humidity, temperature, light exposure and more. You'll know your stuff is OK.

The device fits into the palm of your hand. Just "slap" it onto just about anything with screws, ties and tape. Then "track" it across our nationwide LTE-M network.2

The network is designed for devices that require low-cost, extended battery life, coverage underground and inside buildings, and carrier-grade security.

Two high-capacity Lithium AA batteries power the AT1. They can last up to 5 years with a once-a-day use.

The possibilities for AT1 are endless. You can track industrial equipment left in the field or make sure perishables are cared for with the right temperature and humidity.

TQT LLC is a Michigan-based shipping and logistics company. They're using AT1 to track trailers for the first time.

"We never did this before because of the high cost," said Ismar Jakupovic, TQT Safety Director. "We had to call the driver and ask. Now we just use the mobile app and we always know where they are."

"This is the latest word in innovative technology that's cost-effective and multi-functional," added Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "It will help our customers eliminate guesswork, save mission-critical time, and protect high-value assets."

We're selling AT1 in the U.S. as an add-on to our AT&T Fleet Complete tracking and management platform or as a separate buy. Get it for $50 at select AT&T retail stores. Monthly service plans start at $8.3

It's also available to AT&T business customers from direct and indirect sellers, including solution providers in the AT&T Alliance ChannelTM and AT&T Partner Exchange® reseller program.

Watch this video to see how AT1 makes it simple. Get more information here.

About Fleet Complete®



Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 500,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

*About AT&T Communications



We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE : T ). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

1 Based on 1 ping/day



2 Coverage not available everywhere



3 Monthly cost of AT1 software and 1MB data plan; hardware sold separately; taxes and fees apply

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

