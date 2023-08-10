AT&T Inc., Charter Communications Inc., and CBS Corporation Lead the Television Broadcasting Market with Impressive Growth, Projecting $353.18 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global television broadcasting market experienced significant growth, reaching $287.81 billion in 2023 from $271.12 billion in 2022, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, projecting a value of $353.18 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major companies in the television broadcasting market covered in the report include AT&T Inc., Charter Communications Inc., CBS Corporation, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., Liberty Global, DISH Network Corporation, Comcast Corporation, Discovery Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, and Sony Corp.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a Truly Global Perspective: The report covers 50+ geographies, providing a comprehensive understanding of the global television broadcasting market.

Assess Impact of COVID-19: Understand how the market has been affected by the pandemic and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Analyze Geopolitical Events: Assess the influence of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the television broadcasting market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the television broadcasting market. Navigate High Global Inflation: Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth and devise strategies to thrive in such economic conditions.

Create Regional and Country Strategies: Leverage local data and analysis to develop effective regional and country-specific strategies.

Identify Growth Segments: Identify lucrative growth segments for investment to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Outperform Competitors: Utilize forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors in the television broadcasting market.

Understand Customer Behavior: Gain insights into customer preferences and behavior based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark Performance: Benchmark performance against key competitors to identify areas for improvement and stay ahead in the market.

Support Decision-Making: Use reliable high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations and make well-informed decisions.

The television broadcasting market involves transmitting radio waves from transmitters to antenna receivers, generating visual pictures on TV, and providing viewers with a wide array of independent channels with various frequencies.

This market encompasses television stations and television networks, which can be public, commercial, and utilize various revenue sources, such as subscription-based and advertisement-based models.

North America emerged as the largest region in the television broadcasting market in 2022, and the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The countries covered in the report include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

The market value includes revenues earned by entities operating television broadcasting studios and facilities, transmitting programs to the public. This includes broadcasting images together with sound and producing or transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations. The market value encompasses the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Television Broadcasting Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentation



4. Television Broadcasting Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Television Broadcasting Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Television Broadcasting Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Television Broadcasting Market Trends And Strategies



8. Television Broadcasting Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Television Broadcasting Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Television Broadcasting Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Television Broadcasting Market



9. Television Broadcasting Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Television Broadcasting Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Television Broadcasting Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Television Broadcasting Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Television Broadcasting Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Television Broadcasting Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Television Broadcasting Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Television Station

Television Network

11.2. Global Television Broadcasting Market, Segmentation By Broadcaster Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Public

Commercial

11.3. Global Television Broadcasting Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Subscription-Based

Advertisement-Based

12. Television Broadcasting Market Metrics

12.1. Television Broadcasting Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Television Broadcasting Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w65wrq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets