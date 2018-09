AT&T Invests Nearly $1.4 Billion Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At AT&T1, we've invested nearly $1.4 billion in our Indiana wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.

In 2017, AT&T made more than 1,000 wireless network upgrades in Indiana. These include new cell sites and additional network capacity.

Following the passage of recent state legislation, AT&T will continue its investment in Indiana with additional upgrades.

"Over the last 2 years, Gov. Holcomb signed legislation that encourages companies like AT&T to invest more in wireless infrastructure," said AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards. "Thanks to his leadership, and that of the Indiana General Assembly, we're now speeding our wireless build out plans here with tens of millions of dollars dedicated to improving our mobile network. This investment will also pave the way for 5G mobile services in the years ahead."

"AT&T is clearly working hard on behalf of Hoosiers in urban and rural communities alike," said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. "By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure in all corners of the state, they're helping boost business growth and connectivity. We appreciate their continued commitment to Indiana."

AT&T also said today that more than 20,000 homes and small businesses in rural Indiana now have access to high-speed internet access, as part of a 2015 FCC program.

The AT&T LTE network now covers more than 400 million people in North America. Notable Indiana network enhancements in 2017 included:

expanding 5G Evolution and LTE-LAA technologies in Indianapolis , launched in July and Nov. 2017 respectively. These technologies serve as the runway to 5G by boosting the existing LTE network and priming it for the future of connectivity.

, launched in July and respectively. These technologies serve as the runway to 5G by boosting the existing LTE network and priming it for the future of connectivity. boosting capacity at the pro football and basketball stadiums, convention center, and downtown mall in Indianapolis .

. adding capacity at college stadiums in Bloomington , West Lafayette and South Bend .

, and . boosting capacity at Noblesville outdoor music venue.

By building out our 4G LTE network, we're laying the foundation for 5G, the next advance in network technologies. We're boosting network speeds and capacity, as we continue to expand the availability of our network using the latest technology.

Since the formation of the FirstNet public-private partnership a little over a year ago, governors from all 50 states, 5 territories and D.C. recognized the value of FirstNet, joining in its mission to strengthen and modernize public safety's communications capabilities.

FirstNet is a new nationwide communications platform dedicated to America's public safety community. As we build, deploy and evolve FirstNet, we will build upon our current and planned investments in Indiana to help ensure public safety's network delivers the coverage and cutting-edge capabilities first responders expect – today and for decades to come.

For the 4th year in a row, AT&T earned the top spot in the telecommunications industry on FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies list in 2018. We also placed No. 49 among the 50 most admired companies across all industries.

We were ranked first or second in all 9 attributes used to compile the list, including innovation, people management, quality of management, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Our internet offerings



We continue to expand the scope of our ultra-fast internet powered by AT&T Fiber. We now market our ultra-fast internet service powered by AT&T Fiber to more than 200,000 customer locations in Indiana.

We have the largest fiber network within our 21-state wireline footprint.2 And AT&T is the largest U.S.-based provider of fiber for business services, creating an unparalleled ability to serve businesses of all sizes.

We also now market a 1 gigabit connection3 on our 100% fiber network to 9 million locations across 71 major metro areas nationwide. We plan to reach at least 14 million locations across at least 84 metro areas by mid-2019 for consumers.

To learn more about our coverage in Indiana or anywhere in the U.S., visit the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please visit the AT&T network news page.

