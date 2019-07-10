AT&T Invests Nearly $425 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in the Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At AT&T1, we've invested nearly $425 million in our Sacramento wireless and wired networks during 2016-2018. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. We've also improved critical services that support Public Safety and first responders using the FirstNet communications platform.

This investment has helped AT&T become the fastest wireless network in Sacramento and the nation, according to the first quarter 2019 results from tests taken with Speedtest® and analyzed by Ookla®. 2

In 2018, AT&T made over 600 wireless network upgrades in the Sacramento area. These upgrades included adding a new cell sites, boosting network capacity, expanding LTE coverage and new wireless high-speed Internet connections.

"We continue to invest in the Greater Sacramento region so residents have access to the latest in telecommunications technology," said Tedi Vriheas, assistant vice president of External Affairs for AT&T California. "These services are critical to the area's economy, public safety, and the ability for friends and family to stay in touch."

This investment also supports our plans to expand 5G Evolution and LTE-LAA technologies in Sacramento, which we launched in April, 2018. These technologies serve as a step in the path to 5G by boosting the existing LTE network and priming it for the future of connectivity.

Additionally, for the 5th consecutive year we've landed on Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired" companies. It's also the 6th year in a row we've appeared on the Global Top 50 list – no other telecom company made the Top 50.

Transforming Public Safety Communications

FirstNet is Public Safety's dedicated, nationwide communications platform. It is for all first responders – career and volunteer, urban or rural. It's bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities, helping first responders connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

Building upon our current and planned investments in Sacramento, we continue to extend the reach and increase the capacity of the FirstNet communications platform:

Deployed Band 14 spectrum in more than 600 markets nationwide, including Sacramento . Band 14 is high-quality spectrum provided by the First Responder Network Authority. Its signal covers larger geographic areas with less infrastructure to better support rural communities, and it can better reach in-building in more urban areas as compared to higher-MHz spectrum.

. Band 14 is high-quality spectrum provided by the First Responder Network Authority. Its signal covers larger geographic areas with less infrastructure to better support rural communities, and it can better reach in-building in more urban areas as compared to higher-MHz spectrum. Sacramento first responders enjoy the fastest overall experience on FirstNet, compared to any commercial network in the nation, thanks to the specialized capabilities enabled by the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, like always-on priority and preemption. 3

first responders enjoy the fastest overall experience on FirstNet, compared to any commercial network in the nation, thanks to the specialized capabilities enabled by the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, like always-on priority and preemption. Public safety agencies subscribed to FirstNet have 24/7 access to a nationwide fleet of 75 deployable network assets. These assets can either be deployed for planned events or called upon in emergencies to help first responders stay connected and operate faster, safer and more effectively when lives are on the line.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority – an independent agency within the federal government. This helps ensure that the FirstNet communications platform and service offerings meet the short- and long-term needs of the public safety community.

Our internet offerings

We now market a 1 gigabit connection4 on our 100% fiber network to more than 12 million locations across 85 major metro areas nationwide with AT&T FiberSM.

We plan to reach about 14 million locations across at least 85 metro areas by mid-2019 for consumers.

We are the largest U.S.-based provider of fiber for business services. There are over 500,000 U.S. business buildings lit with AT&T fiber, and we're adding thousands more each month.

Within those buildings, AT&T now enables high-speed fiber connections to over 2.2 million U.S. business customer locations. And if you count businesses near our fiber network, that number quadruples. Nationwide, more than 8 million business customer locations are on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber. 5

To learn more about our wireless coverage in Sacramento or anywhere in the U.S., go to the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please go to the AT&T network news page.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV , DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV , we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

