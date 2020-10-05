AT&T is Collaborating with Udacity to Offer 1,000 Nanodegree Scholarships to Underserved Communities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, today announced they're working with AT&T to provide 1,000 Nanodegree licenses for America's underserved communities through a new scholarship program. These licenses represent a combined value at $1 million, and will be jointly funded by Udacity and AT&T to increase education, skills building and career readiness opportunities in these communities.

"This initiative demonstrates our commitment to driving social equality in underserved communities by addressing an educational opportunity that provides families a path to economic stability," said Mylayna Albright, AVP Corporate Social Responsibility, AT&T.

Announced earlier this year , AT&T has pledged to invest an additional $10 million in 2020 to create economic opportunities and foster upward mobility for Black and underserved communities who face long-standing social inequities and higher unemployment. Workforce readiness, which today's collaboration will help individuals achieve, is one of the key pillars of the initiative.

Udacity's Nanodegree programs provide learners with the skills necessary to qualify for the in-demand careers of today's technological workforce, including skills development in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, product management, cloud computing, and more. Today's announcement is an extension of Udacity's ongoing relationship with AT&T. To date, more than 5,400 of AT&T's own employees have completed Udacity Nanodegree programs.

"Creating opportunities where they might otherwise not exist is a keystone in building a more equitable world," said Gabe Dalporto, Udacity CEO. "By powering the AT&T initiative with Udacity's Nanodegree programs, we are collaborating to provide a path that can lead to a more diverse, representative workforce in today's top tech jobs."

Through Udacity's scholarship programs, the company demonstrates its ongoing commitment to creating learning opportunities that are accessible to everyone. In addition to today's AT&T announcement, Udacity has recently launched the Pledge to Equality scholarship program, which will provide 1,000 Nanodegree scholarships to Black learners.

For more information on how to apply for Udacity's scholarships, please visit udacity.com/scholarships .

