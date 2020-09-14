AT&T is First to Enable 5G Roaming for U.S. Customers in Japan

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* customers will be the first U.S. mobile customers to have the ability to access 5G in Japan through our international roaming agreement with NTT DOCOMO, Inc. and by using a 5G roam-capable device – the first of which will become available on the AT&T network this week.

The agreement delivers on AT&T's commitment to keeping its customers connected and providing them with access to 5G – at home and around the globe – as capable devices become available.

"As a longtime industry leader providing global connectivity, we're evolving the breadth and depth of our global coverage with 5G," said Susan A. Johnson, executive vice president – Global Connections & Supply Chain, AT&T. "This marks a significant milestone for AT&T and our customers."

AT&T customers on a wireless plan that includes access to 5G in the U.S. will be able to access 5G in Japan through NTT DOCOMO, Inc., when they use a 5G roam-capable device, like the motorola one 5G, which will be available to AT&T customers starting this Friday.

"We're excited to launch 5G roaming in Japan on NTT DOCOMO, Inc.'s network because of what it means for our customers," said JR Wilson, vice president – Tower Strategy & Roaming, AT&T. "Our teams never stop innovating, developing and deploying the latest technology to provide our customers with access to a next-generation network – at home and abroad."

AT&T has historically been a leader in global roaming. So, while the company continues innovating to enable customers with compatible devices to access 5G internationally, those with LTE devices can still expect the same great roaming coverage they're used to while traveling.

