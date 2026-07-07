AT&T joins Connected Nation as Lead Collaborator for attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title to expand digital skills worldwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is marking its 25th anniversary with a bold global initiative — an attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "longest internet literacy live stream," aimed at expanding digital skills access worldwide. AT&T has joined the effort as Lead Collaborator, bringing its commitment to connectivity and digital empowerment to communities across the United States and beyond.

Millions of people globally still lack the digital skills needed to fully participate in today's economy, making initiatives like this critical. This event, "25 Hours. One Connected World," will run September 24-25, featuring 25 consecutive hours of live, expert-led digital skills training accessible globally via live stream at bit.ly/CNWorldRecord.

As Lead Collaborator, AT&T is helping power a movement to narrow the Digital Divide and ensure more people have both the access and the skills to fully participate in today's digital economy.

"AT&T is committed to not only connecting people to high-speed internet but to ensuring they have the skills to use it meaningfully," said Mylayna Albright, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, AT&T. "As Lead Collaborator for '25 Hours. One Connected World,' AT&T is proud to help build a future where every person has both the resources and the ability to thrive in a digital world."

The event will feature hands-on training, expert-led sessions, and real-time engagement from live locations around the world. Participants can watch from home, work, or a host site. Sessions will include topics such as online safety, job search tools, and practical applications of AI.

"Attempting this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title marks an important milestone to show what is possible when people come together with a shared purpose," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "Bridging the Digital Divide is about more than just expanding access to high-speed internet. We must also help people understand how to use the technology, find the resources and opportunities that can benefit them, and learn to navigate the internet safely and securely. We're grateful for the support of AT&T and our partners who are helping us make a lasting impact in the lives of others around the world."

The Guinness World Records' organization provided specific parameters that must be met to achieve the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for "longest internet literacy live stream." To qualify for setting this record, the live stream must run continuously for 25 hours with no interruptions longer than one minute and maintain a minimum of 50 live viewers at all times.

"This effort represents a movement," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation, CN. "We are calling on communities everywhere to be part of something historic. We want to inspire action, empower individuals, and demonstrate that digital skills can change lives in every community. Together, we can highlight both the urgency of digital empowerment and the incredible progress that is possible when we work side by side to lift up all people."

To learn more or get involved, visit:

To support the initiative through donations, visit:

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

SOURCE Connected Nation