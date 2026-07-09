Connected Nation launches Kentucky-based attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title and achieve the commonwealth's first 'Record of Good' designation

25 years. 25 hours. One Kentucky-led effort to connect communities worldwide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is putting Kentucky at the center of a global effort to close the Digital Divide with an attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "longest internet literacy live stream," an initiative that could become the first "Record of Good" ever awarded to the commonwealth of Kentucky.

The event, "25 Hours. One Connected World," will take place September 24-25 and feature 25 consecutive hours of live, expert-led digital skills training accessible to participants across Kentucky, the nation, and around the globe via live stream at bit.ly/CNWorldRecord.

Broadcast from Hatfield Media's studios in Louisville, the event will highlight Kentucky's leadership in digital inclusion while delivering hands-on training, expert instruction, and real-time engagement from communities worldwide.

At a time when many Kentuckians still face barriers to digital access and skills, the effort underscores the importance of ensuring every resident can fully participate in today's digital economy.

"This is a proud moment for Kentucky," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "As we celebrate 25 years of service, we're not only shining a spotlight on the need for digital skills, we're showing how Kentucky can lead the way in creating solutions that change lives. Achieving a 'Record of Good' would reflect the heart of this work: helping people and strengthening communities."

The live stream will include sessions on basic internet use, online safety, workforce development tools, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence — resources designed to benefit individuals, families, and businesses across the commonwealth.

To qualify for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, the live stream must run continuously for 25 hours, with no interruptions longer than one minute and maintain at least 50 viewers at all times.

The initiative has attracted broad support from the technology, education, and nonprofit sectors. AT&T joins the effort as Lead Collaborator, alongside training partners from across the United States and around the world, with more partners to be announced as they come on board. If successful, the achievement would mark Kentucky's first "Record of Good," a Guinness World Records distinction recognizing efforts that create meaningful, positive impact in people's lives.

"CN was founded in Kentucky, and this effort reflects everything we've learned here over 25 years," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation, CN. "We are inviting Kentuckians and organizations across the commonwealth to be part of something historic — showing the world that digital empowerment starts right here, in the communities we have always served."

CN is calling on Kentuckians to get involved by:

Joining as community host sites to bring the live stream into local spaces

to bring the live stream into local spaces Partnering or sponsoring to expand the initiative's reach

to expand the initiative's reach Participating online to support and learn valuable digital skills

This initiative builds on CN's 25-year mission — rooted in Kentucky — to expand access to broadband and ensure people have the knowledge and tools to use it effectively. To learn more or get involved, visit:

To support the initiative through donations, visit:

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

SOURCE Connected Nation