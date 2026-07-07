Connected Nation attempts a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title to expand digital skills globally

25 years. 25 hours. One global mission to expand digital literacy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is marking its 25th anniversary with a bold global initiative — an attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "longest internet literacy live stream."

Millions of people globally still lack the digital skills needed to fully participate in today's economy, making initiatives like this critical. This event, "25 Hours. One Connected World," will run September 24-25, featuring 25 consecutive hours of live, expert-led digital skills training accessible globally via live stream at bit.ly/CNWorldRecord.

Broadcast from Hatfield Media's studios in Louisville, Ky., the event features 25 individual, one-hour training sessions led by experts from around the world, each open to anyone, anywhere.

Following the sun from Louisville across time zones in the United States, then to Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and back again, participants can join for a single session or stay for the entire 25 hours, watching from home, work, or one of a growing number of community host sites. Sessions will cover topics ranging from online safety and job search tools to practical applications of AI and digital skills for learners of all ages. The full schedule will be posted at bit.ly/CNWorldRecord.

"This is more than a celebration of our 25 years of service. Attempting this world record marks a defining moment to show what is possible when people come together with a shared purpose," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "We've learned over the last quarter century that closing the Digital Divide is more than just expanding access to high-speed internet. We must also help people understand how to use the technology, find the resources and opportunities that can benefit them, and learn to navigate the internet safely and securely."

The initiative has attracted broad support from across the technology, education, and nonprofit sectors. AT&T joins the effort as Lead Collaborator, alongside training partners including Compudopt, Educating for Leadership, the LBJ Presidential Library, USDLA, Human-I-T, Fizzics Education, OATS by AARP, and the Aimers Foundation, with more partners to be announced as they come on board.

"AT&T is committed to not only connecting people to high-speed internet but to ensuring they have the skills to use it meaningfully," said Mylayna Albright, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, AT&T. "As Lead Collaborator for '25 Hours. One Connected World,' AT&T is proud to help build a future where every person has both the resources and the ability to thrive in a digital world."

The Guinness World Records organization provided specific parameters that must be met to achieve the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for "longest internet literacy live stream." To qualify for the record, the live stream must run continuously for 25 hours with no interruptions longer than one minute and maintain a minimum of 50 live viewers at all times.

"This effort represents a movement," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation, CN. "We want to inspire action, empower individuals, and demonstrate that digital skills can change lives in every community. Together, we can highlight both the urgency of digital inclusion and the incredible progress that is possible when we work side by side to lift up all people."

If successful, this could become Kentucky's first GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM "Record of Good," a designation recognizing achievements that make a positive social impact. This initiative builds on CN's 25-year mission to expand access to broadband and ensure people have the skills to use it effectively.

CN is inviting:

Partners and sponsors to expand reach

to expand reach Community organizations that can host watch parties that will bring digital skills training into local communities

that can host watch parties that will bring digital skills training into local communities Individuals to watch, learn, and support the effort

To learn more or get involved, visit:

To support the initiative through donations, visit:

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

SOURCE Connected Nation